One More Step To Glory: Pakistan Face India In U-19 Asia Cup Final

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Oman.

Both teams are aiming to win the Asian title.

The final is being played in Al Amerat, where defending champions Pakistan are led by captain Farhan Yousaf. After winning the toss, the skipper said the pitch looked good for batting, which is why they decided to bat first.

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Pakistan reached the final after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final, while India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to secure their place in the title clash.

Pakistan had also defeated India by three wickets in the group stage. Now, the national team is aiming to win the Asia Cup title for the second consecutive time.