Football Australia Thanks Jordan For Agreeing To Relocate Tuesday's Friendly

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Football Australia has expressed its gratitude to the Jordan Football Association (JFA) for agreeing to its request to relocate Tuesday's international friendly, scheduled during the FIFA international window, from Amman to Doha.

The match, the ninth meeting between the two national teams, will take place at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, kicking off at 7 p.m. local time.

Australia's national team captain Harry Souttar and Football Australia Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler thanked the JFA for its warm hospitality and cooperation in facilitating the venue change.

"We are grateful to the Jordan Football Association for its understanding and willingness to accommodate our request to stage the match in Qatar," Souttar said.

"Playing international football for Australia involves extensive travel, and remaining in one location helps ease that burden, improves our recovery and puts us in the best possible position to prepare and perform at our highest level." Souttar said the Socceroos were looking forward to a competitive encounter with Jordan, describing the Kingdom's national team as one of Asia's finest sides, having secured direct qualification for the latest FIFA World Cup.

Kugeler, meanwhile, spoke highly of his visit to the Jordanian capital earlier this week, describing Amman as a vibrant, safe city steeped in history.

"During my visit, I received a very warm welcome from both the Jordan Football Association and the Jordanian people, and I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for their generous hospitality," he said.

Kugeler said his discussions with JFA officials had been constructive, covering both the upcoming fixture and opportunities for future cooperation, adding that he looked forward to further strengthening the relationship between the two football associations.

He also acknowledged the disappointment felt by Jordanian football supporters over the decision to move the match away from Amman.

"We recognise that the decision to play in Qatar instead of Amman has been disappointing for many people in Jordan, and we fully appreciate the significance of hosting the Australian national team for Jordanian football fans," he said.

"We are genuinely grateful to the Jordan Football Association for its understanding and flexibility in accommodating our request." Kugeler explained that, as one of the world's most widely travelled national teams, Australia would benefit considerably from remaining in Doha, particularly in terms of player recovery and match preparations.

He concluded by reaffirming Australia's respect for Jordanian football and its supporters.

"Jordan is among Asia's strongest footballing nations, and we hold both its football and its people in the highest regard. I am very much looking forward to Tuesday's match against Jordan," he said.

//Petra// AA