Pleasant Weather Forecast Through Tuesday: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 14 (Petra) A slight rise in temperatures is forecast Saturday and the weather will be pleasant in the high mountainous areas and moderate elsewhere.

In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of the potential for frost formation during the early morning hours in areas of the Shara'a highlands and the northern Badia region.

On Sunday, the weather forecast will remain unchanged nationwide.

As for Monday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected. Throughout Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be moderate in most areas, while remaining moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: Amman, 25–10C, northern mountains, 21–10C, Badia regions, 26–9C, plains, 25–10C, the Dead Sea, 33–19C, and the Gulf of Aqaba, 31–16C.

//Petra// AG