US State Secretary Says Further Military Action Against Iran Not Needed
Speaking at the Federalist Society, Rubio said the objective was to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.
He described preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons as the measure of victory.
Rubio also acknowledged the economic consequences of the war, including rising fuel prices in the United States and its impact on the global economy.
He said Trump had chosen to address "the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program" rather than leave the issue to a future administration, while recognizing the economic hardship resulting from the conflict.
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