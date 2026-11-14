Colorado's Own D-Trait Breaks Into The Itunes Top 20, Reaching No. 16 On The R&B/Soul Chart

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent Colorado Artist Celebrates Major Chart Achievement With“Room Key (Beep)", Featured on His Arrival EP.

Colorado, USA - November 13, 2026 - Colorado recording artist D-Trait has reached an exciting career milestone as his single“Room Key (Beep)” secured the No. 16 position on the iTunes R&B/Soul Songs Chart, with the ranking also appearing on music chart-tracking website PopVortex.

Originally released on August 25, 2026, as part of his Arrival - EP, the single's Top 20 appearance places D-Trait alongside internationally recognized recording artists including Prince, Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

From Colorado to the National Music Conversation

Representing Colorado's independent music community, D-Trait is building momentum with a chart achievement that highlights the potential for emerging artists to compete in the digital music marketplace.

Reaching No. 16 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Songs Chart represents an important step in his career, creating opportunities for broader recognition, media coverage, and audience growth.

Building an Independent Legacy With MGE Label

Under the management of MGE Label, D-Trait continues developing his career through music releases, strategic promotion, brand development, and expanding industry relationships.

His latest chart achievement is part of a larger effort to establish a lasting presence in the music industry while maintaining his independence.

The Next Chapter

With“Room Key (Beep)” earning a Top 20 chart position, D-Trait is entering a new chapter of his musical journey.

As MGE Label continues supporting his growth, the focus remains on introducing his music to new audiences, securing media opportunities, and building on this milestone.

From Colorado to the iTunes Top 20, D-Trait is an independent artist making his presence known.

MUSIC INFORMATION

Artist: D-Trait

Single: Room Key (Beep)

Project: Arrival - EP

Release Date: August 25, 2026

Chart Achievement: No. 16 - iTunes R&B/Soul Songs

Chart Documentation: iTunes and PopVortex screenshots

Management: MGE Label

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About MGE Label

MGE Label is an entertainment company based in Denver, Colorado. Founder and CEO Christopher Strable leads the company. MGE operates through MGE Label, MGE Management, and MGE Studios. Its services include artist development, A&R, in-house production, artist management, and professional recording. MGE Studios runs two recording suites, the Signature Suite and the Prestige Suite. Both serve Denver-area artists. The MGE artist network includes Katrina, 2wo Timez, Glock2Ne, CeeVee, D-Trait, Jay Jay Jones, K'Wynn, Mista Los, and Young Ocean. MGE accepts artist submissions, studio bookings, production collaborations, and partnership inquiries.

MGE - Building Artists. Developing Brands. Creating Opportunity.