Private Surf Lessons In Malibu, CA: Top Surf Club Notes Why Parents Value Instructors With Lifeguarding Backgrounds

Malibu, Calif. - November 13, 2026 - For many parents, the most important question about surf instruction is not how quickly their child will stand up on a board, but who will be in the water alongside them. At Malibu Makos Surf Club, that answer has long been the same: instructors with deep ocean backgrounds, many shaped by years of lifeguarding and surfing.

"Parents hand us something precious when they drop their kids off at the beach," said Tom Corliss, founder of Malibu Makos Surf Club. "Knowing that the person teaching their child has spent years watching the water and reading conditions gives them real peace of mind."

Corliss built that philosophy from his own path. Before founding the club in 1991, he worked as an ocean lifeguard, and that perspective still guides how Malibu Makos Surf Club delivers private surf lessons in Malibu, CA. One-on-one sessions allow an instructor to match pace, wave selection, and coaching to each student, whether a nervous first-timer or a returning surfer refining technique.

Younger students benefit most from this approach. Malibu Makos Surf Club offers some of the top kids surf lessons in Malibu, CA, pairing ocean knowledge with a fun, encouraging tone so children leave each session more comfortable in the water than when they arrived. Parents often mention the personal attention their kids receive and instructors who explain why the ocean behaves the way it does.

Adults are welcome too. Malibu Makos Surf Club offers surfing lessons in Malibu, CA for parents and children who want to share time in the water, along with sessions for adults picking up a board for the first time. Every lesson takes place at Zuma Beach, a wide stretch of sand with plenty of room to learn.

Because these programs continue well beyond summer, families can plan lessons around their own schedules. Malibu Makos Surf Club also welcomes families searching for surf lessons San Fernando Valley, CA, since the scenic drive to Zuma Beach makes an easy weekend outing. To schedule a private or family lesson, visit .

About the Company

Malibu Makos Surf Club provides surf instruction for children, families, and beginners at Zuma Beach in Malibu. The club was founded in 1991 by Tom Corliss, a former ocean lifeguard who has spent most of his life in and around the ocean. As one of the few licensed surf camps in Malibu, Malibu Makos Surf Club is committed to safe, positive, and confidence-building experiences in the water.