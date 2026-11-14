Kirkland, Wash. - November 13, 2026 - When a group of four returning clients decided to move again, Gina Madeya, a Kirkland REALTOR® with Windermere Real Estate, was among their first calls. Madeya had handled their previous home transactions 10 years earlier, and this time the plan was far more complex: two homes to sell and two to buy, with three closings landing in the same week.

The clients credited Madeya, a top Realtor agent in Kirkland, WA, with keeping every moving part on track. Her detailed lists laid out due dates, contacts, timing, and next steps, so everything they needed was just an email away. They described that organization, along with her level-headedness, as a necessity in a volatile housing market.

Both times the clients worked with Gina Madeya, the market was unpredictable, with prices, expectations, and buyer activity shifting week to week. They said what set the leading real estate agent in Kirkland, WA apart was her willingness to ask questions and call on the expertise of others, which helped them move through each transaction smoothly.

The clients also praised her intelligence and sense of humor, but said the foundation of her work is listening. Rather than putting clients in a box, Madeya, called by many“the best Realtor in Kirkland, WA”, focuses on what each client considers important and provides the support needed to make educated choices.

"Your needs and priorities are valid, even when they look different from someone else's," said Madeya. "My job is to listen, stay organized, and bring in the right expertise so my clients can make confident decisions, no matter how many transactions are in motion."

Madeya, who is backed by Windermere, holds the Five Star REALTOR® designation and serves as a Zillow Showcase Listing Agent. Her credentials include ABR®, CLHMS, AHWD, PSA, and RENE.

Homeowners coordinating a sale and a purchase can work with Gina Madeya, a leading real estate listing agent in Kirkland, WA, to keep every deadline and detail in view. Visit to start planning your next move.

About Gina Madeya

Gina Madeya helps Kirkland-area homeowners buy and sell with clarity and confidence, backed by Windermere Real Estate. Raised in a family of entrepreneurs, with a real estate broker mother, she turned to real estate after a 25-year corporate leadership career at JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft. Her work is built on client education and advocacy, offering buyers hands-on market guidance and sellers strategic preparation, pricing, and marketing.