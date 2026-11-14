Charlotte, NC - November 13, 2026 - Since 2018, Vellum Architecture and Design has built a reputation across Western North Carolina for high-end residential architecture that responds directly to the site it occupies rather than following a fixed aesthetic formula. Now expanding that work further into the Charlotte market, the firm brings the same site-driven philosophy to clients seeking highly individualized residential design. Founding principal Mark Rudolf brings more than 27 years of design experience to the firm, along with a global perspective shaped by projects spanning multiple countries and a portfolio that includes internationally recognized resort properties. Today, that experience informs Vellum's work for clients seeking distinctive custom homes defined by architecture, craftsmanship, and a strong sense of place.

For those looking for an architecture and interior design firm in Charlotte, NC, Vellum offers an integrated model that brings both disciplines together under one design vision, giving clients a single point of collaboration from initial concept through the final interior finish. The addition of in-house interior design over the past three years has become one of the firm's most distinguishing features, setting it apart from firms that treat architecture and interiors as separate disciplines. For high-end residential projects in particular, the integrated model allows every element of the home - from its relationship to the land to its materials, furnishings, and smallest interior details - to be developed as part of one cohesive design vision.

Growing interest in custom home design in Charlotte, NC is also bringing greater attention to residences shaped around the individual site, natural light, and the way a family actually intends to live in the space. Rudolf's process begins with the land itself, allowing each home's form to emerge from its surroundings rather than being imposed on them. The result is highly individualized architecture rather than a repeatable house style - an approach particularly suited to discerning homeowners investing in one-of-a-kind residences.

"Great design isn't something we invent from scratch - it's something we discover by paying close attention to a site and the people who will live there," said Mark Rudolf, founding principal of Vellum Architecture and Design.

For those seeking a contemporary home architect in Charlotte. NC, Rudolf applies the firm's Native Modern philosophy, blending the clarity of modernism with the craft, materials, and environmental character of each individual site and setting. His approach brings a refined, modern sensibility to high-end residential design while avoiding architecture that feels excessive or disconnected from its surroundings.

Vellum's expanded capabilities now also include interior design for mountain homes in Asheville, NC, allowing clients in the Charlotte market who are planning residences or retreats in Western North Carolina to carry a unified design language from the architecture through the finished interior spaces. This architecture-to-interiors approach has become an important part of the firm's high-end offering, providing clients with continuity throughout the entire design process.

As Vellum continues to grow from its Asheville base into the Charlotte market, its focus remains on delivering exceptional, highly customized residential architecture that feels both modern and deeply connected to place. To start a project or learn more about Vellum's design process, visit .

About Vellum Architecture and Design

Founded in 2018 and based in Asheville, NC, Vellum Architecture and Design is a leader in Native Modern design, a philosophy that blends contemporary aesthetics with a deep sense of place. The firm specializes in high-end residential and boutique hospitality projects, with a focus on advanced visualization technology, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge building methods. Guided by the belief that great design is discovered rather than imposed, Vellum approaches every project through a collaborative, transparent process rooted in craftsmanship and connection to the surrounding landscape.