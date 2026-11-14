Rome, NY - November 13, 2026 - When homeowners begin preparing to sell, much of the early attention goes toward pricing, staging, and timing the market. Michelle Kotary says one factor is frequently overlooked altogether, and it can influence every part of the sale that follows: the choice of who represents the property.

"One thing many clients overlook is the importance of choosing the right real estate agent," Michelle said. "An agent can make a significant difference in pricing strategy, negotiations, marketing exposure, and the overall success of the transaction." That perspective shapes how she works with every seller who comes to her for guidance.

Michelle built her reputation with Hunt Real Estate by treating each listing as more than a transaction, focusing instead on strategy, timing, and communication. As a leading real estate agent in Rome, NY, she has watched firsthand how the wrong representation can leave money and opportunity on the table for sellers who are otherwise well positioned to succeed.

Marketing exposure is one of the areas Michelle emphasizes most. As a Realtor agent in Rome, NY, she combines local market knowledge with a hands-on approach to pricing and presentation that keeps properties competitive from day one.

Negotiation is another area where experience matters. Michelle has become known among Realtors in Rome, NY for her steady, detail-oriented style at the negotiating table, where small decisions can add up to significant differences in a final sale price.

As a real estate selling agent in Rome, NY, Michelle continues to guide sellers through a process that can feel overwhelming without the right support. Homeowners considering a sale are invited to visit to connect with Michelle Kotary and start the conversation about their next move.

About Michelle Kotary, Real Estate Agent in Rome, NY

Since 2012, Michelle Kotary has built a real estate practice centered on honesty, integrity, and clear communication, helping buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Rome, NY area reach their property goals. Her approach pairs strong local market knowledge with a focus on lasting client relationships. She remains committed to delivering exceptional results at every stage of the real estate journey.