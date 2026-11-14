Avtron Power Solutions Announces Major Expansion To Peterborough U.K. As Part Of Growth Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2026 - Avtron Power Solutions (a trading name of NJ Froment & Co Ltd), a business unit of Legrand and a long‐established British manufacturer of market‐leading power testing equipment, has announced plans to expand its U.K. operations to a significantly larger facility at Morley Way, Peterborough.

The move marks a major milestone in the company's growth journey, driven by rising global demand for its specialist power testing products. The new site will enable Avtron to expand production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, shorten lead times, and support the creation of new skilled jobs in the region.

The relocation will bring over 100 skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs into Peterborough, with the potential for further roles as the business continues to grow. The current site in Easton on the Hill near Stamford will remain in operation as a head office, service center, and fabrication hub.

This investment strengthens Peterborough's position as a centre for advanced manufacturing and engineering, contributing positively to the city's industrial base and wider local economy.

Zac Bridgeman, General Manager and Vice President of Avtron, expressed excitement about the move:

“This expansion represents a transformative moment for Avtron. The new Peterborough facility gives us the space, infrastructure and modern environment needed to meet growing global demand and produce industry-leading technology and world‐class products.

We are proud of our heritage and excited to be expanding our capabilities. This investment will bring new jobs and opportunities into the local area and will significantly strengthen our ability to grow in the years ahead.”

Avtron's expansion reflects continued confidence in British engineering, manufacturing, and export capability. With customers across the world and a market-leading product portfolio, the company's investment reinforces the UK's reputation for high‐quality industrial innovation.

The new Peterborough facility will accommodate upgraded production lines, modernised testing environments, improved accessibility, and new offices, supporting both current and future operational needs.

About Avtron Power Solutions

Avtron Power Solutions is the global leading provider of load banks and other power testing solutions, serving a wide range of industries including data centres, critical power, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron Power Solutions delivers reliable and effective solutions that ensure critical power is available when the world needs it. For more information about Avtron Power Solutions please visit .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data centre markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: data centres, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).