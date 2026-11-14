JASIWAY Furniture Spotlights 62-Product Sleeper Sofa And Futon Collection For Small-Space Living

MENAFN - GetNews) JASIWAY Furniture highlights its Sleeper Sofas & Futons collection of 62 sofa beds, futons and sleeper chairs designed for small spaces, with free U.S. standard shipping.

Sheridan, WY - Nov. 13, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture is highlighting its Sleeper Sofas & Futons collection, an online assortment of 62 products that combine everyday seating with an overnight sleeping surface. Available at jasiway, the collection brings together convertible sofa beds, futons, sleeper chairs and modular pieces suited to living rooms where floor space is limited.

The collection serves apartment residents, households that host visiting family and friends, and anyone furnishing a compact room that must do more than one job. JASIWAY presents the line as space-saving sleep solutions intended to create guest-ready rooms without overwhelming the surrounding layout.

Formats include foldable sofa beds, pull-out couch models, floor sofa beds and fold-out lounge couches that open into flat sleeping surfaces. Several 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 convertible chairs shift between chair, chaise and bed positions, giving shoppers compact sleeper options for a studio, home office or spare corner. Listings range from single-seat chairs to three-seat sofas, and the company notes that buyers can choose full or queen sleeper sizing on select models.

Functional details vary by design. Some pieces include hidden storage compartments for linens or pillows, and the company states that many models use memory foam layering. Powered options include a zero-wall reclining sofa bed with remote control, an electric recliner sofa bed with a motorized footrest and a power sliding sofa with USB charging. Modular sofa beds with solid wood frames offer flexible configurations, and pet-friendly corduroy folding models are also listed.

Design choices allow these pieces to work as stylish guest bed alternatives rather than spare-room afterthoughts. Filters on the collection page sort products by style, including Modern, Contemporary & Modern, Retro and Japandi, which helps shoppers narrow the selection to contemporary folding couches or warmer wood-framed designs. Upholstery options include corduroy, cotton and linen, velvet, leather and faux leather, while frames are offered in wood, metal and stainless steel. Shoppers seeking apartment-size convertible seating can also filter by seat count and color, and a price sort makes it easier to compare budget-friendly multi-use sofas. Those interested in versatile daybeds and loungers can browse the related Sleeper Chairs & Chair Beds collection.

Each listing is marked as either ready to ship or pre-order. Under the company's shipping policy, ready-to-ship items include free standard shipping within the United States, with an estimated delivery time of three to nine days. Pre-order items also ship free within the U.S., following the timeline shown on each product page, which ranges from 30 to 90 days. Customers in other regions are asked to contact the company for shipping prices and times, and tracking information is provided once an order ships.

The full collection is available at . Customer service is available seven days a week by phone and email for questions about products, orders and shipping.

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is an online home furnishings retailer based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Its catalog spans living room, dining and kitchen, bedroom, baby and kids, lighting and outdoor categories, along with the RINGCHEN Custom line of designer pieces. The company's assortment of multi-functional living room furniture includes sofas, sectionals, sleeper chairs and sofa beds. JASIWAY states that its furniture is crafted by skilled artisans with a focus on quality materials and attention to detail. More information is available at