JASIWAY Furniture Highlights 17 Sleeper Chair And Chair Bed Designs For Flexible Living Spaces

MENAFN - GetNews) Sheridan-based JASIWAY Furniture details its current sleeper chair collection, featuring 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 designs, varied upholstery, and ready-to-ship and pre-order models.

Sheridan, WY - Nov. 13, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, an online home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming, is drawing attention to its current lineup of sleeper chairs, a collection of 17 designs that pair everyday seating with an extra place to sleep.

The collection is intended for homes where a single room often serves more than one purpose, including first apartments, compact studios, home offices, guest rooms and reading corners. According to the company, chair beds of this kind can occupy a corner, sit beside a window or complement a desk or bookshelf without requiring the footprint of a full-size sleeper sofa.

Depending on the model, the company's convertible sleeper chairs come in 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 configurations that shift between positions such as an upright chair, a relaxed lounger, a chaise and a sleeping surface. Several models feature backrests with up to five adjustable positions, and select designs add adjustable lumbar pillows, removable headrest and armrest cushions, or an optional swivel side table. One model is offered in widths of 29.1, 35.4, 43.4 and 59 inches.

The range also includes pull out chair beds built with carbon steel pull-out frames, some paired with solid wood or solid ash wood. A folding design rounds out the mechanisms on offer. As the company notes, folding chair beds and convertible designs allow a room to host an overnight guest and then return to its everyday layout.

Upholstery options include chenille, textured and teddy bouclé, cotton-linen blends, houndstooth and a pet-friendly, scratch-resistant fabric. Colors range from oatmeal and creamy white to forest green, rust brown and black-and-white stripes. Listed styles span mid-century modern, Japandi, Scandinavian, transitional and modern organic, so shoppers seeking modern convertible chairs can browse alongside those furnishing warmer, more traditional interiors.

For renters and city residents, sleeper chairs for small spaces can support sitting, lounging and sleeping in a single piece. The company also positions its space-saving chair beds for home offices, where one piece can provide a place to take a break while remaining available for visitors. Households comparing chair beds for small apartments, or looking for comfortable guest beds for small rooms, can filter the collection by color, style, frame material, upholstery and feature.

At the time of publication, eight models in the collection are marked ready to ship, and the remaining nine are available for pre-order. JASIWAY offers free standard shipping, with orders dispatched from the United States.

Product details, options and current availability are listed at .

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Through its online store, the company offers furniture for the living room, dining room and kitchen, bedroom, and children's spaces, along with lighting. Its living room assortment includes sofas and loveseats, sectionals, sleeper sofas and futons, accent chairs and recliners, and coffee tables. More information is available at .