North Las Vegas Founder Selected As Judge For CES Innovation Awards 2027, Bringing Latino Leadership To The Global Technology Stage

MENAFN - GetNews) Christian Vela, founder of La Pulga – La Voz Latina, is featured in the official 2027 CES Innovation Awards Judges Gallery and has received a Certificate of Recognition.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - November 13, 2026 - A North Las Vegas entrepreneur and community media founder is taking his place on the global technology stage. Christian Vela, founder of La Pulga – La Voz Latina, has been selected to serve as a judge for the CES Innovation Awards 2027, an internationally recognized program presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), producer of CES.

Vela's selection is reflected in the official CES Innovation Awards 2027 Judges Gallery, where he is listed by name. He has also received a CES Innovation Awards 2027 Certificate of Recognition acknowledging his crucial role as a judge and his involvement in evaluating entries for the program.

OFFICIAL CES RECOGNITION

2027 CES Innovation Awards Judges Gallery

The supplied screenshot shows Christian Vela listed in the official CES Innovation Awards 2027 Judges Gallery.

As a judge, Vela will help evaluate entries in consumer technology, bringing his perspective as a media founder and community-focused entrepreneur to a program that recognizes innovation across the technology industry.

Originally from and proudly representing North Las Vegas, Vela sees this appointment as more than a professional milestone. It is an opportunity to bring greater visibility to Southern Nevada and demonstrate that Latino talent, entrepreneurship, and leadership belong on the world's biggest stages.

“Being selected as a judge for the CES Innovation Awards is an incredible honor. Coming from North Las Vegas, I never imagined that an opportunity like this would take me to one of the world's biggest stages for technology and innovation. I hope this achievement inspires others in our community, especially young Latinos, to believe that their ideas, talents, and ambitions have a place anywhere in the world,” said Vela.

As the founder of La Pulga – La Voz Latina, Vela has dedicated his work to connecting Latino communities through Spanish-language digital media and providing a platform where stories, information, businesses, and community voices can reach audiences across the United States.

His work reflects a broader belief that innovation is not limited to technology alone. It also means finding new ways to connect people, create opportunities, strengthen communities, and give a voice to those who deserve to be heard.

“Latino talent belongs at the table where the future is being shaped. This is not just about me; it's about representing our community and showing what is possible when you believe in your vision, work hard, and never forget where you come from. I am grateful to God and to everyone who has supported me along the way. This is just the beginning.”

From North Las Vegas to the world, this milestone represents a moment of pride for the local community and another example of Latino leadership reaching beyond traditional boundaries.

CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION

CES Innovation Awards 2027

Certificate issued to Christian Vela in recognition of his role as a CES Innovation Awards judge.

About Christian Vela

Christian Vela is an entrepreneur, digital media founder, and community advocate based in North Las Vegas, Nevada. He is the founder of La Pulga – La Voz Latina, a Spanish-language digital media platform focused on connecting Latino communities, amplifying voices, and creating opportunities through media and technology.

About La Pulga – La Voz Latina

La Pulga – La Voz Latina is a digital media platform dedicated to informing, connecting, and empowering Latino communities through Spanish-language content, community news, business promotion, and digital media across the United States.

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