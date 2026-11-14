Prime Medical Evaluators Proudly Welcomes Lance Y. Zimmerman, Ph.D., Q.M.E., To Its Distinguished Network Of Qualified Medical Evaluators

Dr. Zimmerman has dedicated much of his professional career to evaluating and treating individuals experiencing complex psychological and behavioral health conditions. His clinical background includes psychological assessments, anxiety and depression screenings, disability evaluations, substance abuse assessments, clinical report writing, and individual, group, couples, and family counseling. His experience working with diverse patient populations provides him with a comprehensive understanding of the psychological, social, and functional factors that can affect an individual's health and ability to work.

Dr. Zimmerman earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno, California, in 2013. He previously earned a Master of Education in Counseling from Wichita State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bethel College. He has been a licensed psychologist since 2015 and also holds licensure as a Professional Counselor in the State of Missouri.

Since 2013, Dr. Zimmerman has worked with the Veterans Counseling Clinic, where his responsibilities include conducting clinical assessments for veterans, performing anxiety and depression screenings, preparing evaluation reports for the Veterans Administration, providing substance abuse evaluations, and conducting individual and group counseling. His work has also included assessment and report preparation for the Tulare County Veterans Court.

Since 2015, Dr. Zimmerman has also practiced with Fresno Healthcare, providing individual, family, and couples counseling for patients with co-occurring diagnoses. His responsibilities include psychological assessment, clinical report writing, and community case management.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Zimmerman gained extensive assessment and psychotherapy experience at Sequoia Psychotherapy Center, Quality Group Homes, Kansas City Community Center, The Center: A Samaritan Center, and Catholic Charities of Kansas City–St. Joseph. His experience has included psychological and neuropsychological reporting, disability-related assessments, substance abuse treatment, treatment planning, and counseling across a wide range of populations.

As a California Qualified Medical Evaluator, Dr. Zimmerman brings his extensive psychological assessment and report-writing background to the medical-legal evaluation process. His clinical experience provides a strong foundation for evaluating psychological conditions, reviewing relevant histories and records, assessing functional limitations, and developing objective medical-legal opinions within California's workers' compensation system.

“Dr. Zimmerman's extensive experience in psychological assessment, disability evaluation, behavioral healthcare, and clinical reporting makes him an exceptional addition to our physician network,” said Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Medical Evaluators.“His commitment to objective evaluation and his years of experience working with individuals facing complex psychological challenges will be valuable assets to injured workers, attorneys, employers, and insurance professionals throughout California.”

Prime Medical Evaluators is honored to welcome Dr. Zimmerman to its growing network of Qualified Medical Evaluators and looks forward to supporting his continued contributions to California's medical-legal community.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a premier healthcare management organization specializing in Qualified Medical Evaluations and medical-legal assessments throughout California. By partnering with highly qualified physicians and healthcare professionals across multiple specialties, Prime Medical Evaluators delivers objective, comprehensive, and patient-centered evaluations while maintaining the highest standards of professional excellence.

For more information and media inquiries please Contact Eduardo P. Nam (Chief Operating Officer Prime Medical Evaluators):

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Phone: 800-310-8707