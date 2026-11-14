Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Steven Wang, M.D., M.P.H., A Board-Certified In Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation And Pain Medicine, To Its Distinguished Panel Of Physicians.

Throughout his career, Dr. Wang has dedicated himself to the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients with acute and chronic musculoskeletal disorders, spinal conditions, occupational injuries, sports-related trauma, and complex pain syndromes. His expertise includes comprehensive functional evaluations, rehabilitation medicine, conservative treatment, interventional pain management, and evidence-based clinical decision-making. His multidisciplinary approach enables him to provide balanced medical opinions addressing diagnosis, causation, functional impairment, disability, work capacity, and future medical care.

Dr. Wang currently practices with South Bay Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, where he evaluates and treats a broad range of orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions. He also serves as a physician with Concentra Urgent Care, providing occupational medicine services and evaluating work-related injuries throughout California. In addition, he maintains hospital privileges at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, further expanding his experience managing patients with complex rehabilitation and pain conditions.

Previously, Dr. Wang practiced with Northern California Pain Specialists, focusing on comprehensive pain management for patients with spinal disorders, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal injuries, and chronic pain syndromes. He completed an advanced Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Center for Advanced Pain Management and Rehabilitation in New Jersey, followed by a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. He also completed an Internal Medicine internship at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Wang earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine while simultaneously completing a Master of Public Health at Thomas Jefferson University. He previously graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry. Board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Board of Pain Medicine, he remains actively involved in continuing medical education and professional organizations dedicated to advancing rehabilitation and pain medicine.

As a specialist in rehabilitation and pain management, Dr. Wang provides comprehensive medical-legal evaluations involving medical record review, causation analysis, functional capacity assessment, impairment evaluation, disability determination, work restrictions, and preparation of objective, scientifically supported reports. His extensive clinical experience allows him to deliver clear, evidence-based medical opinions for injured workers, attorneys, employers, insurance carriers, and claims professionals.

"I am honored to join Prime Medical Evaluators and contribute my experience in physical medicine, rehabilitation, pain management, and evidence-based patient care to an organization dedicated to clinical excellence and objective medical-legal evaluation," said Dr. Wang. "I look forward to providing fair, comprehensive, and well-supported evaluations that assist injured workers, employers, attorneys, and claims professionals throughout California."

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to delivering high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations through a statewide network of highly respected physicians across multiple specialties. The organization provides objective, timely, and evidence-based medical opinions that support injured workers, attorneys, employers, insurance carriers, and the California workers' compensation system.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam (Chief Operating Officer) Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

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Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of