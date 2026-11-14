Prime Medical Evaluators Proudly Welcomes Dr. Cecilia Y. Chan Place, D.C., Q.M.E., To Its Distinguished Network Of Qualified Medical Evaluators

Dr. Chan Place earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, Southern California University of Health Sciences, in December 2002. She previously graduated from the University of California, Riverside, in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Sociology. She obtained her California chiropractic license in March 2003 and subsequently earned certification as a Qualified Medical Evaluator and National Registry Certified Medical Examiner.

Throughout her career, Dr. Chan Place has developed comprehensive experience evaluating and treating patients with occupational injuries, spinal disorders, and complex musculoskeletal conditions. Her professional background includes chiropractic rehabilitation, physiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, medical record analysis, and detailed medical-legal report preparation.

Since December 2011, Dr. Chan Place has owned and operated Sunny Hills Chiropractic Center in Fullerton, California, providing chiropractic services for patients with work-related injuries, personal injuries, and general musculoskeletal conditions. Her practice also includes Panel Qualified Medical Evaluations, allowing her to apply extensive clinical knowledge to independent medical-legal assessments.

From 2018 through April 2025, she additionally owned and operated Uptown Wellness Center in Whittier, California, further expanding her experience in chiropractic care, workers' compensation, and medical-legal evaluations.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Chan Place served as an associate physician with One Stop Multi Specialty Medical Group, formerly Access Health Medical Group, in Rancho Cucamonga. Her responsibilities included diagnostic imaging, reviewing medical records, preparing initial and supplemental reports, and addressing QME and AME rebuttals.

Her medical-legal experience includes applying AMA impairment rating guidelines and the Almaraz-Guzman II decision, providing valuable expertise in evaluating permanent impairment and complex workers' compensation matters.

Dr. Chan Place also practiced with Rancho Industrial Medical Group in Fontana and West Covina Health Group, gaining extensive experience in occupational medicine, industrial injuries, personal injury cases, and disability-related assessments.

An additional strength is her multilingual communication ability in English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and Portuguese, allowing her to interact with patients from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

"Dr. Chan Place's extensive clinical experience, knowledge of impairment evaluation, and longstanding commitment to workers' compensation medicine make her an outstanding addition to our physician network," said Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Medical Evaluators. "Her professionalism, medical-legal expertise, and multilingual abilities reflect the excellence and accessibility we value."

Prime Medical Evaluators is honored to welcome Dr. Chan Place and looks forward to supporting her continued contributions to California's medical-legal community.

Schedule a Qualified Medical Evaluation or Request More Information

Attorneys, claims adjusters, insurance carriers, and workers' compensation professionals seeking experienced chiropractic Qualified Medical Evaluators are encouraged to contact Prime Medical Evaluators. Our team can provide information regarding Dr. Chan Place's evaluation locations, professional qualifications, availability, and medical-legal coordination services.

Call (800) 310-8707 or email ... today to learn more about Dr. Chan Place's QME practice and evaluation services.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations through a distinguished network of healthcare professionals across multiple specialties.