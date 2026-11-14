Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Nasim Aghayan, D.C., Q.M.E., To Its Distinguished Network Of Qualified Medical Evaluators

Dr. Aghayan's passion for healthcare began with her fascination with the connection between the brain, body, and human behavior. She earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology and Neuroscience from the University of Rochester before obtaining her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College West. Her multidisciplinary educational foundation has shaped her comprehensive approach to understanding injury, movement, and functional recovery.

Throughout her career, Dr. Aghayan has evaluated and treated patients experiencing acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions, including occupational injuries and motor vehicle accident trauma. Her clinical philosophy emphasizes that understanding an injury requires more than identifying a diagnosis. It involves carefully examining medical history, objective clinical findings, functional limitations, preexisting conditions, and the relationship between these factors.

This investigative approach inspired Dr. Aghayan to become a California Qualified Medical Evaluator. She approaches each medical-legal evaluation with meticulous attention to detail, comprehensive medical record review, thorough history-taking, physical examination, and objective analysis. Her goal is to provide independent, well-supported medical opinions that contribute to fair and informed decisions within California's workers' compensation system.

Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr. Aghayan brings a distinctive appreciation for human movement through her passion for dance. As an avid dancer, she understands the body from both scientific and artistic perspectives, recognizing the importance of balance, coordination, mobility, and functional expression. This perspective complements her clinical understanding of how injuries affect everyday movement and physical performance.

Outside her professional responsibilities, Dr. Aghayan enjoys hiking, spending time in nature, and exploring California. Her curiosity, appreciation for movement, and commitment to continuous learning reflect the thoughtful approach she brings to her medical-legal practice.

"Dr. Aghayan's extensive clinical experience, analytical approach, and unique understanding of human movement make her an outstanding addition to our physician network," said Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Medical Evaluators. "Her commitment to objective, evidence-based evaluations reflects the professional excellence we strive to deliver throughout California's workers' compensation community."

Prime Medical Evaluators is honored to welcome Dr. Aghayan and looks forward to supporting her contributions to comprehensive, accurate, and defensible Qualified Medical Evaluations throughout California.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations. The company partners with a network of top-tier physicians across multiple specialties to deliver clear, fair, and accurate evaluations that support both patients and the legal process.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam (Chief Operating Officer Prime Medical Evaluators)

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Phone: (800) 310-8707