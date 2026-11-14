Prime Medical Evaluators Proudly Recognizes Dr. Manuel Urteaga, D.C., For His Leadership, Community Service, And Commitment To Higher Education

Dr. Urteaga's professional background combines healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and community involvement. A former Rio Hondo College student, he has maintained close ties to the institution and surrounding communities, drawing upon his experiences in higher education and professional practice.

His campaign has announced endorsements from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Rio Hondo CSEA, Whittier City Councilmember Aida Macedo, South El Monte Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Bojorquez, and South El Monte Councilmembers Hector Delgado and Larry Rodriguez.

According to his September 22 campaign announcement, Dr. Urteaga's stated priorities include strengthening transparency and accountability, improving student opportunities, expanding career and technical education, increasing enrollment, modernizing campus facilities, and responsibly managing taxpayer and bond funds.

His experience as a chiropractic physician and business owner provides a professional perspective on workforce development, healthcare education, and the relationship between academic preparation and career opportunities.

Dr. Urteaga has also emphasized the importance of partnerships among educational institutions, local businesses, and community organizations. His campaign identifies these relationships as part of its approach to expanding educational resources and career pathways for students.

As a former Rio Hondo College student, Dr. Urteaga has spoken about the opportunities community colleges provide to working families, first-generation students, and individuals pursuing professional advancement.

His involvement in both healthcare and education reflects the intersection of two fields that depend upon continued learning, professional development, and service to the community.

Prime Medical Evaluators recognizes the importance of physicians who participate in education, civic affairs, and community service. Through its work with medical professionals across California, the organization supports continued professional education and high standards in medical-legal evaluation.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization specializing in Qualified Medical Evaluations and comprehensive medical-legal services. The company partners with healthcare professionals across multiple specialties and emphasizes education, professional development, objective evaluations, and quality assurance throughout California's workers' compensation system.

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Campaign Contact

Dr. Manuel Urteaga

Phone: (323) 788-1414

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For information about Dr. Manuel Urteaga's professional background, campaign platform, and publicly announced endorsements, visit