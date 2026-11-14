Dash Cellular Repair Delivers Fast, 45-Minute Cell Phone, Computer, And Console Repair Across The Oklahoma City Metro

MENAFN - GetNews) With four convenient storefronts in South OKC, Northwest OKC, Edmond, and Del City, the locally owned repair center provides walk-in diagnostics, screen replacements, and micro-soldering backed by a price-match guarantee.

OKLAHOMA CITY, United States - November 13, 2026 - Dash Cellular Repai, a premier electronics and mobile device repair provider in central Oklahoma, continues to set the standard for rapid, affordable technology restoration across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Serving residents, students, military personnel near Tinker AFB, and local businesses from four strategic storefronts, the company specializes in same-day repairs for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Whether dealing with a shattered OLED display, a failing battery, liquid damage, or a broken HDMI port, customers rely on Dash Cellular Repair's certified technicians to restore their devices-with most repairs completed in 45 minutes or less-without the high cost or multi-day wait times of manufacturer service centers.

Comprehensive Device Repair Services Under One Roof

Unlike kiosk-style repair shops limited to basic glass swaps, Dash Cellular Repair maintains deep parts inventory and board-level repair capabilities across major brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Motorola, Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. Core services include:

● Cell Phone & iPhone Repai: 45-minute cracked screen replacement, high-capacity battery swaps, charging port repair, camera lens restoration, and water-damage recovery.

● Computer, MacBook & Laptop Repai: Screen assembly replacements, keyboard and trackpad repairs, memory and SSD upgrades, OS troubleshooting, and hardware diagnostics for Windows PCs and Apple MacBooks.

● iPad & Tablet Restoration: Digitizer and LCD replacements, battery service, and housing repairs for iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and Surface devices.

● Gaming Console & Specialty Electronics Repair: HDMI port micro-soldering, overheating fixes, and disc drive repairs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch-backed by a Make-It-Right Warranty and Price-Match Guarantee.

"People run their businesses, families, and daily schedules from their phones and laptops-when a device breaks, waiting days for a mail-in repair isn't realistic," said Abhishek Kundalia, Owner of Dash Cellular Repair. "Our goal across all four metro locations is straightforward: no appointment needed, honest upfront diagnostics, transparent pricing with price matching, and getting customers back online in 45 minutes or less."

Four Convenient Oklahoma City, Edmond & Del City Locations

Customers can walk in without an appointment or request an instant repair quote online at any of Dash Cellular Repair's four metro storefronts:

● South Oklahoma City (I-240): Dash Cellular Repair - 2112 W I-240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 | Phone: (405) 601-7020 |

● Edmond: Dash Cellular Repair - 1201 NW 178th St, Suite 114, Edmond, OK 73012 | Phone: (405) 367-4810 |

● North OKC: Dash Cellular Repair - 1201 NW 178th St, Suite 114, Edmond, OK 73012 | Phone: (405) 367-4810 |

● Del City / Midwest City (Tinker AFB Area): Dash Cellular Repair - 4629 SE 29th St, Del City, OK 73115 | Phone: (405) 506-3274 |

About Dash Cellular Repair

Dash Cellular Repair is an Oklahoma-owned electronics repair company operated under OM Parts Inc., serving the greater Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Del City/Midwest City communities. Dedicated to extending the lifespan of consumer technology and reducing electronic waste, Dash Cellular Repair combines high-grade replacement components, 45-minute turnaround times on most repairs, and competitive pricing across all four metro storefronts. For repair quotes, store hours, or business device support, visit.