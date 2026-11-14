Texwood Media Pairs Minibus Ads With Mobile Showroom Vehicles For Hong Kong Street Campaigns

MENAFN - GetNews) TexWood (HK) Media offers exterior minibus ads and a 14-vehicle mobile showroom fleet that brands can use separately or together across Hong Kong's 18 districts.

HONG KONG - Nov. 13, 2026 - TexWood (HK) Media, a Hong Kong outdoor advertising company, offers brands two street-level formats that can run separately or as part of a coordinated campaign: exterior minibus body advertisements and a fleet of mobile showroom vehicles that park in high-traffic districts and invite the public inside.

The combination gives advertisers a way to pair route-based visibility with a fixed, on-site brand presence. Minibus ads carry a message through neighborhoods over the course of a campaign, while a showroom vehicle can stop in one location for a product launch, roadshow or sampling event.

Exterior minibus advertising from TexWood uses the open panels on the vehicle body for image and text designs. The company covers both green fixed-route minibuses and red minibuses that operate without fixed routes across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. Green-route placements reach commuters along a set path each day, while red minibuses circulate past housing estates, shopping malls and commercial areas. Clients can select routes by target district, and TexWood recommends routes based on budget. The company handles design, printing and installation as a single service, with quotes based on route, number of vehicles and campaign period.

For campaigns that need a physical presence, TexWood rents out mobile exhibition, promotional and LED video vehicles, as well as mobile stages. The company states that it owns 14 vehicles and employs its own drivers. Each vehicle includes air conditioning, a large LCD television, a generator, a public address system, a computer with Wi-Fi, a roof banner and detachable transparent side panels. Single- or double-sided outdoor LED screens are available as options, and all vehicles are fitted with real-time GPS tracking.

A rented advertising vehicle can operate in all 18 districts of Hong Kong, including busy areas such as Mong Kok and Causeway Bay. Rental includes the driver, fuel, tunnel fees, generator and audio equipment, while design, printing and installation are quoted separately, with printing carried out at the company's own facility. Body wraps can be exterior-only or extend to the vehicle interior, allowing visitors to step inside a branded space.

TexWood lists a range of applications for the vehicles, including product launches, roadshows, product experiences, stage performances, live-stream sales campaigns, and public-service and charity programs. The company also notes that vehicle campaigns can be combined with bus, minibus and taxi advertising.

Scheduling details are published on the company's website. The minimum rental is one day, with a nine-hour service day counted from arrival at the target location. Vehicles without printed graphics can typically be deployed the same or next day, subject to availability, while projects involving printing and installation require about 14 days. According to TexWood, vehicles continue operating during yellow rainstorm warnings and Typhoon Signal No. 3, with more severe weather leading to rescheduling.

Advertisers can review the minibus program at and the vehicle program at

About TexWood (HK) Media

TexWood (HK) Media is a Hong Kong advertising company offering minibus body, seatback and stop advertising, along with mobile exhibition and promotional vehicles and advertising for taxis, vans and buses. The company lists itself as a Hong Kong government-recognized supplier that accepts government procurement cards. More information is available at