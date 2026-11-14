Criminal Lawyer In Fort Worth Texas Explains Who Qualifies For Expunction

MENAFN - GetNews) The Medlin Law Firm is providing Texans with information about expunction eligibility, with managing attorney Gary L. Medlin addressing the subject in a recent video. The criminal lawyer in Fort Worth, Texas, explains which case outcomes may qualify for expunction and how timing depends on individual circumstances.

Fort Worth, TX - November 13, 2026 - The Medlin Law Firm is helping Texans better understand their eligibility for expunction under state law. As part of the firm's efforts to keep residents informed about their legal rights, Gary L. Medlin, a criminal lawyer in Fort Worth, Texas, clarifies who may qualify for expunction.

Expunction allows eligible individuals to request the removal of certain arrest records through a court order. The process may benefit people whose criminal cases ended without a conviction but whose arrest histories remain accessible through background checks.

Criminal Defense Attorney Addresses Expunction Eligibility In Short Video

In a short video, Gary discusses how individuals may qualify for expunction under Texas law. He explains that people whose criminal cases were dismissed or who were found not guilty may be eligible, although the requirements and timing depend on their circumstances.

Texas law also permits expunction in certain situations where an arrest never resulted in formal charges. However, eligibility depends on the case's legal outcome and applicable statutory conditions, making it important to review the circumstances before pursuing record removal.

"Many people assume their arrest record disappears once their case is dismissed, but that is not necessarily how Texas law works. Understanding expunction eligibility can help individuals determine whether they have a legal basis to request that their records be cleared," said Medlin.

A Fort Worth criminal defense attorney can review an individual's case history to determine whether the legal requirements for expunction have been satisfied. This assessment can help clarify when a petition may be filed and whether other forms of record relief should be considered.

To learn more about expunction eligibility, watch Gary's explanation here: Qbv-VUZLuEnS

Firm Emphasizes Public Understanding Of Criminal Record Relief

The Medlin Law Firm continues to share educational information to help Texans understand how criminal records may affect their future opportunities. The firm's efforts also encourage individuals to examine their legal options before assuming that an arrest record is permanent.

A Fort Worth criminal defense lawyer can provide case-specific guidance to individuals facing DWI allegations, including how the resolution of criminal proceedings may affect eligibility for future record relief.

About The Medlin Law Firm

The Medlin Law Firm provides criminal defense representation to individuals in Fort Worth and nearby areas across Texas. Led by Gary L. Medlin, who has been Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1989, the firm handles DWI defense, drug crimes, assault charges, theft offenses, domestic violence allegations, and other related criminal matters. Its attorneys work to protect clients' rights throughout the legal process and also assist with expunctions and other forms of criminal record relief.

To learn more about the firm's services or schedule a consultation, call (682) 204-4066 or visit them at