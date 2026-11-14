Iron Age Nutrition Debuts Retail-Ready Total Hydratetm 10-Count Box Co-Branded With Celtic Sea Salt® At The Miami Beach Food And Beverage Expo

MENAFN - GetNews)Iron Age Nutrition introduced a new 10-count retail box for its Total Hydrate electrolyte drink mix at the first Miami Beach Food and Beverage Expo, held October 28-29 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The box is the official retail packaging for the line and the first Iron Age product to carry the Celtic Sea Salt® mark on its front panel, the visible result of a licensing and sourcing partnership between the two brands.

Built for the Shelf

Until now, Total Hydrate has been sold in resealable 12-count, 24-count, and five-flavor variety bags, a format that works well online and in specialty stores but takes up uneven space on a retail shelf. The new box holds ten 7.8-gram stick packs in a compact, upright carton designed to stand, stack, and face cleanly in grocery, convenience, pharmacy, and specialty nutrition sets.

The ten-stick count also lowers the price of entry for first-time buyers. A shopper can try a full week and a half of hydration without committing to a larger bag, and retailers get a faster-turning unit at a price point suited to impulse and checkout placement.

The box launches in all five Total Hydrate flavors – Sour Watermelon, Lemon Lime Twist, Grape Blast, Orange Creamsicle, and Sour Apple Crush – each in its own color so shoppers can find their flavor at a glance, plus a five-flavor variety box. Every stick contains 800 milligrams of sodium from Celtic Sea Salt®, 250 milligrams of potassium, and 65 milligrams of magnesium, with zero sugar, zero calories, no artificial flavors, and non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients.

"We designed this box for the shopper who is standing in an aisle comparing labels," said Keven Pimentel, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Iron Age Nutrition. "Everything that matters is on the front: what is in it, how much, and where the minerals come from. The bag got us into gyms and online carts. The box is how we get onto the shelf at scale."

A Name Shoppers Already Trust

Each box carries the "Made With Celtic Sea Salt®" seal under a trademark license from Celtic Ocean International, LLC, the Arden, North Carolina, company behind the Celtic Sea Salt® brand. Iron Age sources its salt directly from Celtic Sea Salt®, which is hand-harvested and sun-dried rather than refined, and naturally carries more than 70 trace minerals alongside its sodium.

For consumers, the co-branding answers the question many now ask first about an electrolyte product: where do the minerals come from? Celtic Sea Salt® is already a staple in the kitchens of health-focused shoppers and seeing it on the front of the box gives them a recognizable reference point for mineral quality before they ever turn the package over.

"Most electrolyte brands ask you to trust a sodium number," said Tony Gilbert, co-founder and chief executive officer of Iron Age Nutrition and a career commercial airline pilot. "We would rather show you the source. Putting Celtic Sea Salt® on the front of the box is a promise about what goes into every stick, and it is a standard we are happy to be held to."

A Cross-Promotion Opportunity for Retailers

The partnership also creates a merchandising opportunity for retailers. Many grocery and natural food stores already stock Celtic Sea Salt® in their baking and spice aisles. Total Hydrate gives those stores a second product carrying the same trusted mark, extending the brand's presence from the pantry into the sports nutrition and hydration set.

The logo works in both directions. A shopper who knows Celtic Sea Salt® is more likely to pick up a hydration product that uses it, and a shopper who discovers the seal on a Total Hydrate box is introduced to the salt brand itself. For retailers carrying both, the shared mark offers a natural basis for cross-merchandising, endcap pairings, and joint promotions that can lift sales of each.

Momentum Into Retail

The 10-count box arrives as Iron Age expands its retail footprint. Total Hydrate and the company's protein and collagen products are currently sold through GNC, Nutrishop, Healthsup, Runner's Depot, and Amazon, as well as at ironagenutrition. The company is in active discussions with additional regional and national retail partners and expects the new box to be its lead format for those accounts.

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About Iron Age Nutrition

Iron Age Nutrition is an American-owned sports nutrition company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Co-founded by career commercial airline pilot Tony Gilbert and brand builder Keven Pimentel, the company makes electrolytes, whey protein isolate, and collagen in FDA-registered facilities in the United States under the promise "Less Ingredients. More Results."

Disclaimer: CELTIC SEA SALT® is a registered trademark of Celtic Ocean International, LLC, used under license. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.