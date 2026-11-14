Emerging Stocks: VRDR, WTII, ATCH, EMOR Highlight Infrastructure, Healthcare And Technology See Complete List Inside

DALLAS, Texas, November 13, 2026 - Seven public companies are pursuing growth across road construction, healthcare management, financial technology, industrial cooling, mineral exploration and consumer products. This roundup leads with Verde Resources' pavement test results, Water Technologies' healthcare acquisition, AtlasClear's expanding clearing network and Healixa's first cooling system delivery.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) Lower-Carbon Road Construction Materials

Verde Resources closed November 11 at $0.055, up 15.06%, on 391,383 shares, about 4.9 times its reported 60-day average volume. The company reported that an Auburn University pavement test section using its TerraZyme soil stabilization technology used 61% less cement in the road base and eliminated lime treatment from the subgrade. The section performed comparably to a conventional control through approximately 8 million equivalent single-axle loads. Separately, Verde's BioAsphalt platform could generate revenue from verified carbon removal credits on eligible paving projects. The credit market differs from Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) automotive regulatory carbon credit business, though both illustrate how credit sales can supplement a core business.

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC: WTII) Healthcare and Senior Care Management

Water Technologies acquired a 51% controlling membership interest in Quantum Operations, LLC, a California management services organization, marking its entry into healthcare and senior care management. Quantum Operations provides administrative, staffing and financial services to facilities including Quantum Adult Day, LLC and Quantum Bridge Urgent and Senior Care Clinic, LLC. Water Technologies appoints Quantum Operations' manager and senior officers, while clinical licenses and patient care decisions remain with the licensed operators in El Dorado Hills, California.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) Brokerage Clearing

AtlasClear said its subsidiary, AtlasClearing, Inc., signed its ninth correspondent broker-dealer agreement, expanding its clearing network. Fiscal 2026 revenue rose 85% to $20.1 million before the new correspondents made a material contribution, according to the company. As of June 30, 2026, stockholders' equity had turned positive at $21.1 million, and cash had more than doubled to $15.4 million. A key measure of the network's growth will be how much clearing activity the new agreements bring in.

Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR) Data Center and Industrial Cooling

Healixa introduced FrostPulse, a cooling technology designed to reduce water and energy use in data centers, medical imaging and industrial facilities. The system targets rising heat loads from AI computing and aims to reduce reliance on conventional cooling towers. Healixa said it delivered its first FrostPulse unit in the Northeast. The company is also developing Eternal Spring, a patented technology that draws fresh water from atmospheric moisture.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration

American Lithium Minerals signed a binding farm-in agreement with Golden Mile Resources Limited that gives it a path to earn up to an 85% interest in a Western Australian gold exploration project through staged spending. The agreement adds to its Higginsville Gold Project and broader interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements across Australia, Canada, Chile and Nevada. AMLM previously reported approximately $18.7 million in assets and is pursuing a move to the OTCQB market. Exploration results and financing will shape how far the projects progress.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Fusion Technology and Shareholder Outreach

American Fusion expanded its investor outreach through the American Fusion Verified Forum, a moderated community launched by AGORACOM. The forum combines verified management accounts with five AI agents that support discussion and moderation around the clock. It gives shareholders and prospective investors a place to follow updates and ask questions about the company's Texatron fusion technology.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC: GRLF) Handmade Premium Cigars Global Distribution

Green Leaf said it met OTCID Basic Market disclosure requirements after filing its Q2 report. It reported $424,118 in revenue and $54,535 in net income, up approximately 51% and 115% from the first quarter, respectively. First-half net income was $79,937. Although revenue remained below year-earlier levels, second-quarter operating expenses fell 84% year over year, and cash rose 43% from year-end to $69,572. Green Leaf distributes handmade Nicaraguan cigars to more than 400 U.S. wholesale and retail customers through MGE Cigars and serves Dubai's luxury hospitality market through Le Cigaro FZ-LLC.

Complete company list: VRDR, WTII, ATCH, EMOR, AMLM, AMFN and GRLF. TSLA appears as a carbon credit comparison.

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