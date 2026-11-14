Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Shares Rise As Lower-Carbon Materials Road Technology Comes Into Focus

An Auburn University pavement test used 61% less cement in the road base, while Verde's BioAsphalt platform offers a potential source of carbon credit revenue.

DALLAS, Texas, November 13, 2026 Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) reported that a pavement section using its TerraZyme soil stabilization technology performed comparably to a conventional control section while using approximately 61% less cement in the stabilized base and eliminating lime treatment from the subgrade.

The National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated both sections through approximately 8 million equivalent single-axle loads of accelerated heavy-truck testing. Both showed similar rutting, with no cracking reported during the evaluation. The TerraZyme section used 2% cement and incorporated 25% A-6 clay in its stabilized base, supporting further evaluation of locally available soils for road construction and rehabilitation.

VRDR closes higher on above-average volume. Based on the trading figures provided for this article, shares closed November 11 at $0.055, up 15.06%, on 391,383 shares about 4.9 times the reported 60-day average of 79,613 shares. Shares were up approximately 150% over the past week. See 3 other stocks to Watch now: Parabolic Technologies (NASDAQ: PARA), Cenntro (NASDAQ: CENN) and Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) all trading actively now.

Carbon credits could add a second source of value for paving projects. Verde's BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform is designed to store carbon in paving materials. If a project meets the requirements for verified carbon removal, the sale of credits could create additional revenue for eligible project participants. Whether a contractor or project owner shares in that revenue depends on who owns the credits, the commercial terms and the costs of verification and sale.

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) automotive regulatory-credit business illustrates how credits can supplement revenue from a core product and help support expansion. Verde's opportunity involves a different market: verified carbon removal from eligible infrastructure projects. TerraZyme, meanwhile, offers a separate benefit: the potential to use less cement and lime. The NCAT comparison did not quantify emissions reductions or cost savings, or establish that TerraZyme qualifies for carbon credits. See Complete VRDR Analysis Now!

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources develops its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform and TerraZyme soil stabilization technology to improve material efficiency, support lower-carbon road construction and help infrastructure markets #TransitionToZero®. Its 10-year collaboration with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions focuses on commercializing engineered biochar for paving. A proposed pilot with Highway International in Singapore offers a potential route to international deployment.

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