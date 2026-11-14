Vivosim Labs And Chemveda Move Human-Tissue Testing Earlier In AI Drug Development

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 13, 2026 - VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) and Chemveda Life Sciences are moving human-tissue testing earlier in AI-driven drug development. Chemveda designs and synthesizes AI-generated molecules, while VivoSim evaluates their safety, efficacy and mechanism in 3D human liver and intestinal tissue while the compounds can still be redesigned. That timing addresses a central risk of generative drug discovery: its most promising molecules are often entirely new, meaning no human liver or intestine has encountered them before.

Traditionally, chemists design and synthesize compounds, select a lead and advance it toward animal studies. When a liver or gastrointestinal safety signal eventually appears, the molecule may already have a name, a budget and a development team and competing candidates may have been abandoned months earlier.

The collaboration announced Nov. 3 between VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) and Chemveda Life Sciences is designed to move human-relevant evidence closer to the beginning of that process.

Chemveda's scientists design and synthesize AI-generated compounds for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. VivoSim then evaluates selected molecules in its NAMkind 3D human liver and intestinal models, with the resulting safety, efficacy and mechanistic data returned while the chemistry can still be changed.

“Human” in this context means living human tissue studied in a laboratory not testing in people.

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The Problem AI Does Not Solve

Generative AI can propose enormous numbers of new molecular structures, but proposing a molecule is not the same as manufacturing it, proving that it works or determining whether it could harm patients.

“AI has handed our industry a firehose producing new molecules,” VivoSim Executive Chairman Keith Murphy said when announcing the collaboration.“What it hasn't handed us is a way to know which of them will work and which may harm patients.”

That is the gap the two companies are targeting.

VivoSim's platform evaluates compounds using primary human cells assembled into multicellular liver and intestinal tissues. Its disease models extend the testing beyond toxicity by asking whether candidates produce meaningful activity in human tissue representing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, and inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

The platform can also examine pharmacodynamic and target biomarkers to help explain how a compound acts not simply whether tissue survives exposure.

According to the companies, VivoSim can screen more than 20 compounds within approximately two weeks, roughly matching a medicinal-chemistry cycle. That timing matters because a finding can influence the next version of the molecule instead of terminating the program much later.

Why Chemveda Matters

An early human-liver result creates value only if someone can redesign and manufacture the molecule.

Chemveda, founded in Hyderabad in 2008 by Dr. Bheema Rao Paraselli, employs more than 600 people and provides discovery, medicinal, process and development chemistry services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Its scientific advisory board includes three prominent figures in synthetic chemistry: K.C. Nicolaou, whose group completed a total synthesis of Taxol; Phil S. Baran, whose reactions and reagents have expanded how difficult molecules can be constructed; and Jin-Quan Yu, known for advances in carbon-hydrogen bond activation. Baran and Yu are MacArthur Fellows.

Their presence supports the manufacturing side of the central AI-drug-development question: Can a computationally proposed molecule actually be synthesized, optimized and produced?

Paraselli describes the collaboration's feedback loop as “design-make-know.” Chemveda makes the compounds, VivoSim generates human-tissue data, and the findings return to the chemists before the next design cycle.

That is more significant than a conventional referral arrangement. Chemveda is incorporating VivoSim's testing into a drug-development workflow used by its global client base.

A Year of Building the Platform and Its Channels

VivoSim entered 2026 with a plan to commercialize human-tissue testing through partners, publish supporting data and expand NAMkind from safety testing into disease-focused efficacy work.

The company has since reported a series of measurable steps:



In January, VivoSim appointed distributors covering Korea and China.

In July, the company received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) connected to a previously divested inflammatory-bowel-disease drug program. VivoSim also projected fiscal 2027 revenue growth of more than 500% from its fiscal 2026 base.

Later in July, VivoSim announced its first paid commercial programs in mainland China.

In August, management reiterated its fiscal 2027 revenue-growth guidance.

In September, VivoSim added a rat liver model alongside its human platform and presented new liver, intestinal and antibody-drug-conjugate data at EUROTOX.

In October, the company expanded NAMkind into patient-derived disease models for MASH and inflammatory bowel disease, adding efficacy and mechanistic-biomarker testing. On Nov. 3, VivoSim announced the Chemveda collaboration, establishing a direct connection between molecular synthesis and human-tissue evaluation.

The regulatory environment has also moved in the platform's direction. In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its regulations to recognize that appropriate nonclinical testing may include human-cell systems, organs-on-chips, computer models and other New Approach Methodologies. The change does not eliminate animal studies or lower evidentiary standards, but it gives validated human-relevant methods a clearer place within drug development.

VivoSim's Form 10-Q filed Nov. 12 reported $51,000 in quarterly service revenue, including $22,000 attributed to VivoSim testing services, along with approximately $8.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at Sept. 30.

Those figures remain small, but they begin to show the transition from platform development toward commercial testing revenue.

What Investors Can Measure Next

The collaboration is still at an early stage. No customer has been named, financial terms were not disclosed and the companies said initial programs were expected to begin during the current quarter.

That creates a clear list of developments to monitor:



Announcement or confirmation of the first Chemveda-linked program.

Additional programs from unrelated pharmaceutical or biotechnology customers.

Evidence that China and Korea distribution channels are generating repeat orders.

Growth in testing-services revenue relative to VivoSim's fiscal 2027 guidance.

A paid disease-model program tied to a named therapeutic indication.

Customer-compound data supporting the platform's performance outside VivoSim's internal benchmarks. Independent replication of VivoSim's published datasets.

VivoSim is also scheduled to present multiparametric human 3D-tissue safety data involving customer compounds at the American College of Toxicology's 47th Annual Meeting, providing another opportunity to evaluate how NAMkind performs on externally developed molecules.

Each of these potential proof points can be assessed through subsequent filings, scientific presentations, customer announcements or reported revenue.

The Larger Takeaway

AI is making molecular design faster. It has not automatically made experimental drugs safer, more effective or more likely to succeed in people.

The VivoSim-Chemveda collaboration attempts to address that missing step by placing human-tissue evidence where molecules are being made and while chemists still have time to improve them.

The strategic concept is straightforward: AI designs, Chemveda makes, VivoSim tests and the data informs what gets built next.

Whether that model becomes commercially meaningful will depend on customer adoption, repeat programs, independent scientific validation and revenue growth. The collaboration nevertheless gives investors a defined framework and a visible calendar for measuring whether VivoSim can convert its human-tissue technology into a scalable pharmaceutical-development service.

Source and Editorial Disclosure

This editorial is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a solicitation or a forecast of VivoSim's future business performance. Information is based on company announcements, VivoSim's SEC filings and publicly available FDA materials. Model-performance claims and management statements are company-reported and have not been independently verified by the author.

About the Companies

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) provides human-relevant drug-testing services using NAMkind 3D liver and intestinal tissue models designed to support preclinical toxicology, efficacy and mechanistic evaluation.

Chemveda Life Sciences is an integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing drug discovery, medicinal chemistry, process development, scale-up and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

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