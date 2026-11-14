Better, Not More: The Fine Tea Answers A Strained Economy With A Cup Worth Slowing Down For
Shoppers appear to be drawing a similar conclusion at home. In its May 2026 overview of hot-drink trends, Euromonitor International reported that rising prices, costlier out-of-home options and hybrid work are moving coffee and tea occasions into the home, with consumers investing in specialty ingredients. The industry's numbers show the other side of the same story, with low growth in almost every segment. Gary Hemphill of Beverage Marketing Corporation told Beverage Industry in July that, on a volume basis, only loose tea grew in 2025 among the tea market's segments.
"A slower economy asks people to choose carefully, and we think that's a good thing for tea," said Jay of The Fine Tea."A single great tea, brewed well at your own kitchen table, can be a better daily pleasure than three ordinary ones. Our job is to find those great teas, wherever they are made, and bring them to one place."
That philosophy shapes the The Fine Tea collection, from classic black, green, white and oolong teas to herbal infusions chosen for character and aroma. "Nobody can control the global economy," Jay added. "But you can decide what goes in your cup. We'd like it to be the best tea you can find."
About The Fine Tea
The Fine Tea is a retailer of fine teas from around the world, shipping direct from the United States. The Fine Tea offers hundreds of hard to find varieties, including some of the world's foremost teas. Learn more at
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