Danita M. Harris, CAP, Founder & CEO Of GUICE Wealth Management, Named 2026 Thinkadvisor Luminaries Awards Finalist For Thought Leader Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews)GUICE Wealth Management announces that its Founder and CEO, Danita M. Harris, CAP, has been named a finalist in the, marking her second consecutive year as a finalist in the prestigious industry recognition program.

Now in its sixth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals.

Harris was previously recognized as a 2025 finalist in the Luminaries With Heart category, reflecting her longstanding commitment to philanthropy, community engagement, and creating meaningful opportunities for others. This year's recognition highlights her evolving contribution to conversations about wealth, financial planning, and legacy.

"Being recognized for a second consecutive year is especially meaningful," said Harris. "Last year's recognition reflected something deeply personal to me-my commitment to giving and creating opportunities for others. This year's recognition for thought leadership speaks to the work we're doing to expand the conversation around wealth, legacy, and what it truly means to build something of lasting value."

Harris added, "At GUICE, we believe wealth is not simply what you accumulate. It's what you build, what you experience, and what you share. My goal is to help more individuals and families recognize the full value of their assets, prepare for life's transitions, and create legacies that reflect their values."

Now in its sixth year, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding achievements and innovation across the financial services industry. The 2026 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 3, 2026, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2026 Luminaries Awards program works to inspire the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will select the 2026 winners, who will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Dec. 3, 2026, at the New York Hilton Midtown. This year, ThinkAdvisor will present new Luminaries awards for AI Innovation & Impact at a wide variety of firms - from asset managers, broker-dealers and RIAs to financial technology companies. Thanks to the introduction of these awards and other factors, the program received a record number of nominations.

"The 2026 Luminaries Awards continue to push the boundaries of what excellence and achievement mean in the financial services industry," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists demonstrate incredible leadership and innovation, while at the same time making a positive impact on their communities and the industry at large. Their contributions exemplify the dynamic and evolving nature of our business, and we are proud to highlight the finalists' achievements as examples for others to follow."

About GUICE Wealth Management

GUICE Wealth Management is a boutique financial planning and legacy strategy firm headquartered in New York City. Through its GUICE Wealth Strategies framework, the firm helps individuals, families, and business owners coordinate insurance, estate and tax considerations, philanthropy, succession planning, and alternative assets.

Its guiding philosophy, BUILD. Experience. Share., reflects a commitment to helping clients create meaningful wealth and lasting legacies.

GUICE Privado extends that philosophy through a private wealth community offering curated experiences, educational conversations, and strategic relationships.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor (ThinkAdvisor ) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry innovation, regulation, dealmaking and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.