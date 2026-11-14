Florida Hit And Run Accident Lawyer: Understanding Your Rights After A Driver Leaves The Scene

Florida, United States, November 13, 2026 - A hit and run can get even worse when the driver is intoxicated and drives off without stopping. The injured may have to deal with excruciating injuries, auto damage, unanticipated expenses, and unresolved accountability issues. A Florida Hit and Run Accident Lawyer can assist an injured party to grasp the legal choices available to them, where they may find foreseeable compensation, as well as whatever measures to contemplate after a driver has left the scene of a crash. Drivers in some crashes in Florida must remain stopped and provide information and are obligated to meet their legal responsibilities.

Damaged car involved in a Florida hit-and-run accident.

How a Florida Hit and Run Accident Lawyer Can Help

It can be difficult to determine who is at fault in a hit and run accident. Witnesses can depart before they have the chance to give statements in court and all-important evidence can go astray and vanish in a flash, with cameras not always capturing everything nearby.

Here are some key areas in which you can be helpful:



Investigating the accident: Examining police crime scene reports, police photographs, witness statements, surveillance video footage and other evidence.

Determination of responsibility: Interacting with the investigators and considering available information in determining if fleeing drivers can be identified.

Making a survey of insurance coverage: Checking which policies are relevant and what they could cover such as uninsured motorist coverage.

Determining damages: Taking into account medical costs, missed earning potential, vehicle repairs, pain and suffering and any other costs incurred. Managing insurance disputes: Corresponding with insurance carriers and contesting insurance companies' claim denials.

You may find that legal representation can make the daunting claim much easier to manage, especially if you have been impacted by the physical and emotional effects of the crash.

Personal injury lawyer examining evidence for a Florida hit-and-run claim.

Why Timing Matters in a Florida Hit-and-Run Claim

There is a typical 2-year statute of limitations for negligence related personal injury claims in Florida for crashes. There are however some exceptions and different deadlines that can be applied to the matter based on the situations, type of claim and the parties involved.

There could be other requirements for notification and reporting under insurance policies. Uninsured motorist claims are especially subject to certain conditions which might be specified in the contract that should be carefully read.

A lawyer's early conversation with an individual may help them grasp the deadlines relevant to their unique case along with dodging any unneeded difficulties.

Police investigating a hit-and-run accident in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I receive compensation if the hit-and-run driver is never found?

Possibly. You might have Uninsured Motorist coverage under your own policy that pertains to some hit and run collisions. Other coverage that may be available such as personal injury protection may also help pay any expenses that are eligible to be covered medically and lost work. Benefits available, according to circumstances and policy.

2. Is leaving the scene of an accident a felony in Florida?

Not all hit and runs are felony offenses. Misdemeanor charges could be levied in cases of property damage. In Florida however, an accident that causes serious bodily injury or at least the loss of a life can lead to felony charges when abated.

3. Do I need a police report to file a hit-and-run insurance claim?

This is an important report of police evidence, it could be necessary for your insurance company or insurance policy requirements. Prompt reporting of the accident can help to establish circumstances surrounding the accident.

4. What if I was partially responsible for the accident?

You could be entitled to some compensation even if you are a small part of the cause. Under the modified comparative negligence doctrine, in most Florida negligence action cases, excessive liability by the injured party will result in no recovery.

5. When should I contact a Florida Hit and Run Accident Lawyer?

Once you've gotten the required treatment, you should probably have a lawyer's consultation as quickly as possible. Early help can keep things from being vanished, insurance can be assessed, and the possibility for legal action may be determined.

Conclusion

Victims in a hit and run feel helpless as the perpetrator of the incident is not around to help them. But just because the driver isn't identified doesn't mean that you won't be able to receive compensation. Knowing the ins and outs of Florida's traffic laws and understanding various types of insurance coverage, as well as important evidence, can be a big help in the claims process.

A Florida Hit And Run Accident Lawyer can also review the circumstances, make sure that the victim understands the legal options available to them and take the person through the process on what it involves to file a claim. By taking early action, potentially important evidence can be preserved and survivors may have a roadmap toward financial recovery and healing from a strenuous situation.

About Holliday Karatinos Law Firm, PLLC

Holliday Karatinos Law Firm, PLLC is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing accident victims. The firm assists clients with hit-and-run accidents, car crashes, insurance claims, and injury compensation, providing legal guidance, accident investigations, and support in protecting victims' rights and pursuing fair compensation.