GCC Chief Says Member States Targeted By Over 7,000 Missiles And Drones Since Feb 28

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has reaffirmed the bloc's rejection of any infringement on its member states' security, sovereignty or territorial integrity.

He stressed that attacks against GCC states violate international law and threaten international peace and security, calling for action by the UN Security Council to halt such attacks in line with its resolutions and prevent their recurrence.

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Briefing the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, Albudaiwi said GCC states had been targeted by more than 7,000 missiles and drones since 28th February 2026, striking vital installations and civilian facilities, causing deaths and leaving people wounded, and inflicting extensive damage on infrastructure and the marine environment.

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He called for follow-up on the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, enforcement of the arms embargo, accountability for those responsible for the attacks and compensation for the resulting damage.

He also condemned violations against UN personnel and humanitarian workers, reaffirming support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution based on the three references.

Albudaiwi warned that the repercussions of the attacks and threats had extended to international maritime routes, condemning attacks on commercial vessel and oil and gas tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

He rejected any attempt to close these waterways or obstruct navigation, warning that disruptions had gone beyond economic consequences to create a serious humanitarian threat by affecting global supply chains.

Albudaiwi stressed the GCC states' commitment to resolving crises through dialogue and diplomacy and building relations based on respect for sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs.

He emphasised that any understandings must address the security concerns of GCC states and ensure their participation in negotiations affecting their security and interests.

Concluding his briefing, Albudaiwi called on the Security Council and the international community for an immediate and unconditional cessation of attacks against GCC states and commercial vessels.

He reaffirmed that GCC states, under the directives of their leaders, would continue supporting mediation and peace efforts, stressing that the security of the Arabian Gulf is an integral part of international security.

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