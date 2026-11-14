Lindsey Hrovat's Atlas Equity Ventures Announces Value-Add Acquisition Program For Undervalued Residential And Multifamily Properties In California's San Francisco Bay Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California real estate entrepreneur Lindsey Hrovat's woman-owned investment company will target aging properties for renovation, modernization and community revitalization, with new construction planned as a next phase

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Equity Ventures LLC, a California-based, woman-owned real estate investment company founded by Lindsey Hrovat, today announced the launch of its value-add acquisition program focused on undervalued residential and multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. The program will acquire aging properties affected by deferred maintenance, outdated interiors and aging building systems, and improve them through strategic renovations and operational upgrades.









Rather than relying on market appreciation, the program is designed to create value through tangible improvements to existing housing, strengthening long-term property performance while providing safer, more comfortable living environments for residents.

Program Focus

Under the program, Atlas Equity Ventures will prioritize residential and multifamily properties where targeted capital improvements can unlock value overlooked by conventional market participants. Planned improvements include:

. Structural repairs and modernization of building systems

. Energy-efficiency upgrades and life-safety enhancements

. Renovations to individual living spaces

. Improvements to property operations and the overall resident experience

"Aging housing doesn't have to be lost housing," said Lindsey Hrovat, founder of Atlas Equity Ventures. "By addressing deferred maintenance and modernizing older buildings, we can improve the quality of homes available to local communities while building long-term value through disciplined, responsible ownership."

Expansion Into New Construction

Following the launch of the acquisition program, Atlas Equity Ventures plans to expand its investment portfolio over the next several years and pursue new construction projects alongside its residential and multifamily acquisitions. The company will continue to prioritize opportunities where capital improvements and effective management can deliver measurable operational and financial benefits.

Experience Behind the Program

The program draws on Hrovat's background in finance, construction accounting and property investment. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Saint Mary's College of California and previously managed accounting systems for general contractors, including construction cost accounting, payroll and profit-and-loss analysis. A licensed real estate agent serving the San Francisco Bay Area, she has spent four years managing a personal portfolio of residential rental properties and fix-and-flip projects, and has met California's experience-based qualification requirements to sit for the state's real estate broker licensing examination.

Hrovat also organizes in-person real estate meetups where agents and investors exchange perspectives on market trends, equity building and investment strategy, and will continue those financial education efforts as the company grows.

About Atlas Equity Ventures

Atlas Equity Ventures is a woman-owned real estate investment company founded by Lindsey Hrovat. The company focuses on identifying undervalued residential and multifamily properties with value-add potential. Its investment approach emphasizes strategic renovations, infrastructure improvements, operational efficiency, and long-term property performance. Through disciplined acquisition and asset improvement strategies, Atlas Equity Ventures seeks to create lasting value while supporting improved residential living environments.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Lindsey Hrovat

Company: Atlas Equity Ventures LLC

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