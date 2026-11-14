Three Alleged Affairs, One Nvidia Exit: Jensen Huang Gets Roasted As Internet Goes Meme Crazy

The internet has found a new target for its meme factory, and this time it is former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Following reports of three alleged extramarital affairs and his resignation from the chipmaking giant, social media users have flooded platforms with sarcastic posts, hilarious memes and AI-generated videos mocking the controversy.

Huang's exit on November 12, 2026, came after reports linked him to multiple relationships, including Singapore-based businesswoman Alice Huang and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. A subsequent Reuters report revealed an alleged intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. The identities and details surrounding the third allegation have not been publicly disclosed.

The controversy has inspired some particularly creative internet reactions. AI-generated images have portrayed Huang as a Bollywood matinee idol, a character from The Matrix and even in an imaginary movie poster for an alternate-universe version of The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Some memes poke fun at Huang's reported resignation by showing his pictures edited as LinkedIn profile photos, complete with the familiar 'Open to Work' banner. Another viral post reads, "In a world full of Jensen Huangs, I hope you find your Zuckerberg", taking a swipe at the controversy while portraying Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as an example of a tech leader who has remained loyal to his wife.

Also Read:Nvidia Board Reportedly Approached Arm CEO Rene Haas To Succeed Jensen Huang As Top Execs Threaten To Quit, Join SpaceX Terafab

Other social media posts turn the alleged third affair into a joke about Nvidia's market performance. One reel, in particular, features the caption: "POV: You waited till the 3rd affair when everyone bought NVIDIA at the 2nd", poking fun at investors who may have made their bets on the company's stock amid the unfolding controversy.

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A satirical edit also placed Huang and Alice Huang's faces over actors in the opening credits of the sitcom Three's Company.

The memes have added an unexpected layer of humour to a controversy that has shaken the technology industry. Nvidia's board has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

The irony? Much of the AI-generated content mocking Huang is reportedly powered by the very technology his company helped develop.

Also Read:Elon Musk, Tom Lee, Shopify CEO Sign 'Stand With Jensen' Petition To Reinstate Him As Nvidia CEO