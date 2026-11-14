Student Of The Year: After Dark Review! Is Shanaya Kapoor's Thriller Worth Watching? Check Twitter Reactions

November 13, 2026! That's when JioHotstar released all six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark, and the internet immediately split. The thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor in a dual role. It abandons the bright campus romance of Karan Johar's original franchise for a cold, mysterious murder plot.

Dharmatic Entertainment producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backed the web series. They overhauled St. Teresa's school. The new setting hosts an icy mystery rather than campus romance, flipping the franchise's established tone on its head.

Shanaya Kapoor Takes On Dual Roles

Six episodes - and one murder mystery. The storyline opens with the sudden death of queen bee Aayesha Malik after a frozen lake yields her body. Her estranged twin sister Aditi Malik steps in. She enrols at St. Teresa's to uncover hidden rivalries behind the tragedy and find out what really happened.

Shanaya Kapoor makes her web series lead debut in a dual avatar, playing both Aayesha and Aditi Malik. Surrounding her in the St. Teresa's mystery is a solid ensemble cast: Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vivek Gomber.

Twitter Reactions and Critical Reception

Social platforms exploded the moment JioHotstar dropped the series on November 13. Twitter users posted immediate reactions, tearing into the show's darker thematic direction.

Visuals won praise, but dialogue fell flat. On X, viewers commended the atmospheric lighting, the moody background score, and Shanaya Kapoor's strong screen presence across her two distinct characters.

Pacing divided online audiences further. Critics praised the stylish production design, but reviewers pointed to weak dialogue writing and low emotional tension in the screenplay as major drawbacks.

#StudentOfTheYearAfterDark: First Impressions

I've watched few episodes of #AfterDark, and so far it's intriguing.

The Premise: St. Teresa's gets a much darker makeover. When Ayesha dies under mysterious circumstances, her twin starts digging into what happened. Along the way she runs into campus politics, rivalries, jealousy and secrets, all set against the fight for the Student of the Year title. It's a bold new direction for the #StudentOfTheYear franchise, and the mystery hooks you from the start.

Shanaya Kapoor: The standout so far! ❤️‍ She plays two very different characters, Ayesha and Aditi, and gives each one her own personality and emotional shade. She's confident on screen and handles the key moments with real conviction. The double role lets her show her range, and she makes the most of it.

Looking forward to the rest of the episodes to see where it goes! Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) November 13, 2026

Midway through #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark on JioHotstar - n I'm HOOKED! GOOD WATCH!

Dark, twisty murder mystery. Shanaya Kapoor shines in a double role. Every episode ends on a cliffhanger. Not your old SOTY, this one is darker & amp; edgier. Worth the binge! #SOTYAfterDark Cyvilok⚔️ (@Cyvilok1) November 14, 2026

REVIEW: #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark

RATING: ⭐⭐⭐

The biggest surprise of STUDENT OF THE YEAR: AFTER DARK, directed by debutant Reema Maya, is the lead star #ShanayaKapoor.

After making off-kilter choices like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, she again steps into a completely new territory with this murder mystery.... and dishes out a fierce but also emotionally moving & nuanced perfomance in a double role.

Lending able support are fine performers such as Sheeba Chaddha and Harsh Chhaya. They put their pedigree to good use and shine in their respective roles.

Coming to the younger lot among the ensemble, Manya Grover stands out and delivers a knockout performance. Her scenes and conversations with Shanaya lend mystique & weight to the series.

The cinematography and breathtaking action sequences elevate the narrative. Frames are visually appealing without making the campus setting look overly glamorous.

There are moments where the storytelling could have been more concise, and certain portions demanded more depth. But this are minor flaws which can't mitigate the inherent merits of the series.

On the whole, the central premise, visual appeal and first-rate performances make it an engaging watch.

#StudentOfTheYearAfterDarkReview #KaranJohar

- Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 13, 2026

#StudentOfTheYearAfterDark Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️1⁄2/5

-A Gripping Mystery Thriller With Unexpected Twists! -An Engaging Screenplay That Keeps You Hooked -Suspense & amp; Twists Are The Biggest Strengths. -Shanaya Kapoor, Manya Grover & amp; The Entire Cast Deliver Solid Performances❤️

#SOTY RandomXCutz (@randomzcutx) November 13, 2026

Director Reema Maya on Comparisons

"This narrative is an original whodunit," director Reema Maya stated when addressing comparisons to the Netflix young-adult series Class. She vigorously defended her creative choices. Maya maintained that the project brings a unique storytelling approach to the established St. Teresa's lore.

Where to Stream

Audiences can stream all six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark right now on JioHotstar.