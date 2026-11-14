Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 14

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 14. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to November 12. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,917,082 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,115,141 rials. On November 12, the euro was priced at 2,122,509 rials.

Currency Rial on November 14 Rial on November 12 1 US dollar USD 1,917,082 1,913,255 1 British pound GBP 2,532,861 2,540,738 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,285,132 2,296,845 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,270 191,610 1 Norwegian krone NOK 200,300 200,299 1 Danish krone DKK 282,940 283,916 1 Indian rupee INR 20,337 20,402 1 UAE Dirham AED 522,010 520,968 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,154,354 6,144,191 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 693,052 691,796 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,198,626 1,196,807 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 244,331 243,877 1 Omani rial OMR 4,981,509 4,973,990 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,344,660 1,343,215 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,059,278 1,064,635 1 South African rand ZAR 113,224 115,265 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,063 38,088 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,336 23,146 1 Qatari riyal QAR 526,671 525,620 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 126,425 125,387 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,714 15,682 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,298,811 1,310,985 1 Saudi riyal SAR 511,222 510,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,098,622 5,088,444 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,488,006 1,489,073 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,540,991 1,526,678 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,624 57,155 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 913 911 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,270,444 1,274,556 1 Libyan dinar LYD 297,336 296,469 1 Chinese yuan CNY 287,353 286,749 100 Thai baht THB 5,656,650 5,663,892 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 469,154 469,799 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,434,293 1,430,965 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,703,924 2,698,526 1 euro EUR 2,115,141 2,122,509 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 430,339 428,561 1 Georgian lari GEL 739,520 738,345 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,093 105,238 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,966 29,422 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 639,731 632,084 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,127,695 1,125,177 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,001,461 3,020,633 1 Tajik somoni TJS 207,801 207,688 1 Turkmen manat TMT 546,450 546,991 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,118 2,124

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,115,141 rials and $1 costs 1,917,082 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,71-2,74 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,99-3,02 million rials.