Diljit Dosanjh Concert Under Fresh Scrutiny As Child Protection Unit Flags Alcohol, Weapons-Themed Songs

Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has come under regulatory scrutiny after the District Child Protection Unit requested police restrictions on songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and gun culture. The upcoming performance is facing fresh scrutiny as administrative bodies move to regulate venue conditions and setlists.

Ahead of the show, regulatory bodies stepped in following complaints regarding youth safety, performer attire, and venue sound levels. Authorities issued formal advisories to ensure venue compliance during the event and maintain child welfare standards.

Four Track Titles and Lyric Tweaks Restricted

In a formal letter to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, the District Child Protection Unit specifically named four tracks from the singer's repertoire. The flagged songs are Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Officials instructed that performing these compositions should be restricted to prevent promoting intoxicants and firearms.

The advisory explicitly covers modified live performances as well. Authorities warned against attempting to bypass restrictions by altering or twisting song lyrics on stage during the event. The regulatory directive was initiated following a representation by Chandigarh activist Dr. Panditrao Dharenavar, who cited a 2019 High Court ruling against songs depicting violence and substance abuse.

Administrative officials requested police oversight to ensure that flagged themes are not reintroduced through altered arrangements, modified verses, or background visuals during the live set.

Decibel Limits and Costume Directive Issued

Beyond song lyrics, sound levels and visual staging were major priorities in the child protection unit's advisory. Organisers were advised against using sound above 120 decibels, flashing lights for under-13 attendees, and wearing bullet belts.

Authorities raised alarms over sound pressure exceeding 120 decibels alongside rapid flashing lighting effects. High noise levels pose severe auditory risks to young attendees under 13 years of age. Four tracks were barred to prevent exposure to restricted themes and excessive acoustic stress.

Visual elements were restricted too. The agency specifically asked Dosanjh to refrain from wearing metallic bullet belts or bandoliers on stage during the concert, citing them as symbols of weapon violence. Organisers were also asked to ensure children are not brought directly onto the stage during the show.

Precedent Set by Indore Directives

Ahmedabad is not the first city to enforce setlist restrictions on the ongoing live tour. Similar directives were issued by child protection officials in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where the same four tracks were barred from venue setlists.

Indore set a similar precedent last week, establishing a administrative pattern across multiple cities hosting the concert tour to safeguard minor audience members and regulate venue environments.

Organisers and local administration in Ahmedabad must now maintain strict adherence to decibel thresholds and setlist conditions before concert doors open. Police authorities are assessing venue security protocols and monitoring guidelines ahead of the event.