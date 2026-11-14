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Jairam Ramesh Unveils Nehru Digital Archive To Protect His Legacy


Date: 2026-11-14 12:15:36

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jairam Ramesh Unveils Nehru Digital Archive to Protect His Legacy

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at the Centre while highlighting the digital repository of Jawaharlal Nehru's writings on the occasion of the former Prime Minister's birth anniversary, describing the archive as a "kavach" (shield) that would "preserve, protect, promote and propagate" Nehru's legacy against those seeking to defame him.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Ramesh said the digital repository, available at nehruarchive, contains 100 volumes of the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, covering the period from 1903 to 1964. He said the archive had received well over 1 million unique visitors and more than 4 million page views over the past year.

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AsiaNet News

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