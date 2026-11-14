KTR Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Telangana Election Promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Telangana government's failure to fulfil its election manifesto commitments and demanding answers on the party's 420 promises, 13 declarations and six guarantees. In a strongly worded post on X, KTR challenged Rahul Gandhi to explain the status of the promises made by Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, amid his Hyderabad visit.

Describing the Congress election manifesto, Abhaya Hastam, as a series of unfulfilled assurances, KTR remarked,“Lies, damned lies, and then there is the Congress election manifesto Abhaya Hastam.” The BRS leader cited several key promises relating to Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, unemployed youth, students and minorities, alleging that the Revanth Reddy government had failed to translate its electoral assurances into concrete benefits.

Referring to the BC Declaration, KTR said Congress had promised a budget allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for Backward Classes. However, he alleged that the government had provided less than Rs 5,000 crore over three years. He also questioned the failure to implement the promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and government contracts.

On the SC and ST Declaration, KTR pointed out that Congress had promised to introduce the Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam scheme, offering financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh to poor SC and ST families. He alleged that the scheme had not been implemented. He further accused the government of failing to fulfil its assurance of providing 31 per cent participation to SC and ST communities in government contracts.

Targeting the government's employment commitments, KTR recalled the Congress promise to provide two lakh jobs within 365 days. Referring to Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, he alleged that only around 10,000 jobs had been provided and that the promised youth development programme had failed to deliver meaningful results. He described the situation as“10 thousand jobs and zero Vikasam”. KTR also criticised the government over the Student Declaration, under which Congress had promised Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh to support students pursuing higher education. He alleged that students were yet to receive the promised benefit.

On minority welfare, the BRS Working President alleged Congress had promised an allocation of Rs 4,000 crore but had provided less than Rs 1,000 crore. He questioned why Rahul Gandhi, who had been actively raising public issues across the country, was not demanding accountability from his own party's government in Telangana. The BRS leader's latest criticism comes amid an intensified political exchange between the Congress and BRS ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Hyderabad visit for the Bharat Summit. The BRS has been consistently raising questions over the implementation of the Congress manifesto and the six guarantees. KTR's remarks add to the opposition's growing demand for a public account of the government's performance, particularly on welfare allocations, reservations, employment and educational assistance. (ANI)