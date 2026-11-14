عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary


Date: 2026-11-14 12:15:35

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Birth Anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, terming him the "jewel of India". He emphasised that his vision of a progressive and inclusive nation continues to guide the party's efforts today.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that Nehru dreamt of a modern, scientific, progressive, and self-confident India, which remains an inspiration until today. He reflected on Nehru's foundational ideals, noting that diversity, democracy, and equality were central to his vision for the country.

Tributes from Congress Leadership

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Nehru as a "revolutionary, a visionary, and a builder," noting his steadfast commitment to India's constitution. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also recalled Nehru's historic contributions to India's social, political, and economic development, emphasizing his faith in secularism and his affection for children.

MENAFN14112026007385015968ID1111960125


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search