Bigg Boss Telugu 10: What Happened Between Mukesh And Varshini? Thrigun's Wife Issues Warning

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has been trending due to the conflict that happened between Mukesh and Varshini. But Thrigun's wife gives a sweet warning. Let's know why the controversy became a talk and how the wife reacted.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 68 (Friday) episode saw an interesting twist. As the show enters its 10th week, the contestants are currently undergoing family week. Hence, each of the contestants' families are entering and winning their hearts making it an emotional show. Thrigun's family entered the house followed by a surprise visit from Neethu Nataraj Master's husband, Nataraj Master.

Thrigun couldn't hold back his emotions upon meeting his wife and daughter. He hugged his daughter tightly and spoke to his wife. She told him that he was playing the game really well and to keep going. But she also warned him that a lot of people would try to disrupt his game and not to let them get to him. Thrigun then asked her if he would win the cup. She replied with a sweet warning telling him to bring the trophy home and be the winner.

Next up was Nataraj Master, husband of contestant Neethu Master. He entered with his daughter and performed his famous dance moves to entertain the house. He spoke to everyone and complimented them on their strengths. He also encouraged his wife not to cry and told her to look after the house. He said that he would handle everything outside the house and told her that Neethu is the double of Nataraj Master. He told her to be strong, turn her tears into strength and play the game intensely.

After the families entered, Bigg Boss revealed the captaincy challenge. The contestants had to stand in numbered boxes. Anyone who exits before the buzzer sounds will be eliminated. Ramakrishna made it through the challenging challenge. However, Varshini (sanchalak) eliminated those who exited the boxes.

A huge fight broke out between Varshini and Mukesh regarding Swetha Naidu. Everyone was shocked to see the two fight instantly as they were acting like a couple. The argument got intense very quickly. Varshini shoved Mukesh in anger. However, Mukesh gave her a stern warning telling her not to shove him. The loud argument heated up the house and we shall have to see what happens next.