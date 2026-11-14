MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Microsoft said all services affected by a widespread outage lasting more than 24 hours had been fully restored, after the disruption hit users, businesses and public services around the world.

The technology giant apologised on Friday for the disruption, clarifying that the incident was caused by a technical issue and was not linked to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence.

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Microsoft said the problem originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced following a subsequent network change.

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"The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions," the company said.

The company also expressed regret over the impact on customers and business partners, acknowledging their reliance on its services.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," it said.

Microsoft added that it would publish a detailed post-incident report once its review was complete.

The outage affected several Microsoft products and services, disrupting healthcare services, delaying corporate earnings reports and leaving schools struggling to communicate.

'Deeply sorry': Microsoft apologises for global disruption, to issue full report Microsoft says affected services fully recovered after over 24-hour outage

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