Annu Projects Reports 5.7X Yoy Income Growth In H1 FY27
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 13th, 2026: Annu Projects Limited (BSE: 544893 | NSE: ANNU), a New Delhi-based EPC company engaged in the design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of overhead and underground utility infrastructure across Telecom, Sewerage, Gas Pipelines and Railway Signalling, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.
The Company's performance reflects the continued execution of its infrastructure projects and an expanding operational portfolio across multiple utility infrastructure verticals. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹1,018.39 crore across 30 ongoing projects, with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore, providing visibility for future execution and revenue generation.
Recent Operational and Business Highlights
Successfully listed on BSE and NSE: Listed on September 2, 2026, through a fresh issue of up to 1.77 crore equity shares. The proceeds are earmarked towards machinery capital expenditure and working capital requirements to support the Company's growth plans.
Strengthened presence in the renewable energy sector: Entered into an MoU with GEIE for the supply of materials under JVVNL's rooftop solar project worth ₹44.3 crore, covering 8,000 rooftop solar systems in Dausa, Rajasthan.
Expanded presence in the Railway sector with new order wins: Secured a ₹12.81 crore contract from Northeast Frontier Railway for the deployment of a 4 × 48 fibre-optic cable (OFC) backbone spanning 143 km.
Robust order book and growing project pipeline: The Company's order book stood at ₹1,018.39 crore as of September 30, 2026, across 30 ongoing projects with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore, compared with 23 ongoing projects as of June 30, 2026, reflecting strong business momentum and healthy revenue visibility.
Diversified project portfolio across key verticals: Expanded its project footprint during the quarter, with ongoing projects in Gas Pipelines increasing from 4 to 7, Railway Signalling from 1 to 4, and Telecom from 4 to 5, further strengthening the Company's execution capabilities across infrastructure segments.
Strong execution track record: Successfully completed 365 projects over the last 23 fiscal years, with an aggregate project value of ₹1,291.58 crore.
Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sarraf, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, Annu Projects Limited, said:
"H1 FY27 has been a significant and transformative period for Annu Projects, marked by strong revenue growth, expansion of our project portfolio and our successful listing on the BSE and NSE. We recorded revenue from operations of ₹35.65 crore during the first half of FY27, with EBITDA of ₹7 crore and a healthy EBITDA margin of 19.64%. The revenue has grown by 5.5x in H1FY27 as compared to H1FY26. Our listing in September 2026 marks an important milestone in our growth journey, providing us with access to capital to strengthen our execution capabilities, invest in machinery and meet the working capital requirements of our expanding project portfolio.
We enter the second half of the financial year with an order book of ₹1,018.39 crore, comprising 30 ongoing projects with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore. Our growing presence across Telecom, Sewerage, Gas Pipelines and Railway Signalling reflects the depth of our execution capabilities and our ability to participate in diverse infrastructure development opportunities. We are also exploring adjacent growth opportunities, including the renewable energy vertical, with our recent MoU with GEIE for the ₹44.3 crore JVVNL rooftop solar project.
Our business has traditionally been weighted towards the second half of the financial year, with a larger share of project execution and revenue realisation typically taking place during this period. With several projects progressing towards execution, we expect business momentum to strengthen in Q3 and be particularly strong in Q4 FY27. Going forward, our focus will remain on timely project execution, strengthening our operational capabilities, maintaining financial discipline and pursuing opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders."
About Annu Projects Limited:
Annu Projects Limited (formerly Annu Infra Construct (India) Private Limited) is a New Delhi-headquartered infrastructure and EPC solutions company with a track record spanning over two decades. Established in 2003, the company specialises in the design, development, implementation and operations and maintenance of infrastructure projects across telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signalling verticals. Its diversified capabilities encompass overhead and underground utility infrastructure, catering to the requirements of government departments, public sector undertakings and private sector organisations.
The Company's performance reflects the continued execution of its infrastructure projects and an expanding operational portfolio across multiple utility infrastructure verticals. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹1,018.39 crore across 30 ongoing projects, with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore, providing visibility for future execution and revenue generation.
Recent Operational and Business Highlights
Successfully listed on BSE and NSE: Listed on September 2, 2026, through a fresh issue of up to 1.77 crore equity shares. The proceeds are earmarked towards machinery capital expenditure and working capital requirements to support the Company's growth plans.
Strengthened presence in the renewable energy sector: Entered into an MoU with GEIE for the supply of materials under JVVNL's rooftop solar project worth ₹44.3 crore, covering 8,000 rooftop solar systems in Dausa, Rajasthan.
Expanded presence in the Railway sector with new order wins: Secured a ₹12.81 crore contract from Northeast Frontier Railway for the deployment of a 4 × 48 fibre-optic cable (OFC) backbone spanning 143 km.
Robust order book and growing project pipeline: The Company's order book stood at ₹1,018.39 crore as of September 30, 2026, across 30 ongoing projects with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore, compared with 23 ongoing projects as of June 30, 2026, reflecting strong business momentum and healthy revenue visibility.
Diversified project portfolio across key verticals: Expanded its project footprint during the quarter, with ongoing projects in Gas Pipelines increasing from 4 to 7, Railway Signalling from 1 to 4, and Telecom from 4 to 5, further strengthening the Company's execution capabilities across infrastructure segments.
Strong execution track record: Successfully completed 365 projects over the last 23 fiscal years, with an aggregate project value of ₹1,291.58 crore.
Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sarraf, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, Annu Projects Limited, said:
"H1 FY27 has been a significant and transformative period for Annu Projects, marked by strong revenue growth, expansion of our project portfolio and our successful listing on the BSE and NSE. We recorded revenue from operations of ₹35.65 crore during the first half of FY27, with EBITDA of ₹7 crore and a healthy EBITDA margin of 19.64%. The revenue has grown by 5.5x in H1FY27 as compared to H1FY26. Our listing in September 2026 marks an important milestone in our growth journey, providing us with access to capital to strengthen our execution capabilities, invest in machinery and meet the working capital requirements of our expanding project portfolio.
We enter the second half of the financial year with an order book of ₹1,018.39 crore, comprising 30 ongoing projects with an aggregate contract value of ₹1,987.90 crore. Our growing presence across Telecom, Sewerage, Gas Pipelines and Railway Signalling reflects the depth of our execution capabilities and our ability to participate in diverse infrastructure development opportunities. We are also exploring adjacent growth opportunities, including the renewable energy vertical, with our recent MoU with GEIE for the ₹44.3 crore JVVNL rooftop solar project.
Our business has traditionally been weighted towards the second half of the financial year, with a larger share of project execution and revenue realisation typically taking place during this period. With several projects progressing towards execution, we expect business momentum to strengthen in Q3 and be particularly strong in Q4 FY27. Going forward, our focus will remain on timely project execution, strengthening our operational capabilities, maintaining financial discipline and pursuing opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders."
About Annu Projects Limited:
Annu Projects Limited (formerly Annu Infra Construct (India) Private Limited) is a New Delhi-headquartered infrastructure and EPC solutions company with a track record spanning over two decades. Established in 2003, the company specialises in the design, development, implementation and operations and maintenance of infrastructure projects across telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signalling verticals. Its diversified capabilities encompass overhead and underground utility infrastructure, catering to the requirements of government departments, public sector undertakings and private sector organisations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment