AAFT Celebrates World Tourism Day With Industry Leaders, Highlights Skills And Career Opportunities In Hospitality
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in association with the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, celebrated World Tourism Day at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida. Supported by AHPWI and the AAFT International Skill Development Council, the programme brought together hospitality and tourism leaders, educationists, professionals and students for discussions on the sector's growth and the importance of skilled manpower.
The distinguished speakers included Dr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, and Industry Dean, AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism; Pradeep Chandel, Founder Chairman and National President, AHPWI; Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director, Pride Group of Hotels; Dr. Sudhir Andrews, author, educationist and Member of the National Advisory Board; Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Partner, Holystone TFCI Hospitality India Fund and Abdul Aziz from the Embassy of Uzbekistan.
Addressing a large audience representing different walks of life, including young students pursuing hospitality and tourism courses, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, emphasised tourism's role in connecting people, promoting cultural understanding and creating employment. He encouraged students to develop professional competence alongside discipline, communication skills, sensitivity to different cultures and a strong commitment to service.
Dr. Marwah underlined the importance of practical learning and close cooperation between educational institutions and industry. He urged students to approach hospitality as a profession built on care, responsibility and the ability to create memorable experiences for others.
Dr. Subhash Goyal highlighted the opportunities emerging across tourism and travel and stressed the need to prepare trained professionals capable of meeting changing industry expectations. Pradeep Chandel emphasised skill development and stronger industry participation in preparing young people for employment.
Atul Upadhyay discussed the importance of service standards, operational knowledge and practical exposure in hotel management. Dr. Sudhir Andrews focused on the role of education in developing confident, competent and adaptable hospitality professionals. Sanjay Kaushik highlighted the sector's business potential and the importance of professional management and a skilled workforce in supporting sustainable growth. Abdul Aziz of Tourism, Cultural and Education Section from Embassy of Uzbekistan talked about International tourism and its promotion worldwide.
Throughout the programme, speakers emphasised the expanding hospitality market, the demand for trained manpower and the need for continuous learning. The discussions encouraged students to strengthen both their technical abilities and interpersonal skills to prepare for careers across hotels, travel, tourism and allied services.
The celebration reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to connecting classroom education with industry experience and preparing the next generation of hospitality and tourism professionals.
The distinguished speakers included Dr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, and Industry Dean, AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism; Pradeep Chandel, Founder Chairman and National President, AHPWI; Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director, Pride Group of Hotels; Dr. Sudhir Andrews, author, educationist and Member of the National Advisory Board; Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Partner, Holystone TFCI Hospitality India Fund and Abdul Aziz from the Embassy of Uzbekistan.
Addressing a large audience representing different walks of life, including young students pursuing hospitality and tourism courses, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, emphasised tourism's role in connecting people, promoting cultural understanding and creating employment. He encouraged students to develop professional competence alongside discipline, communication skills, sensitivity to different cultures and a strong commitment to service.
Dr. Marwah underlined the importance of practical learning and close cooperation between educational institutions and industry. He urged students to approach hospitality as a profession built on care, responsibility and the ability to create memorable experiences for others.
Dr. Subhash Goyal highlighted the opportunities emerging across tourism and travel and stressed the need to prepare trained professionals capable of meeting changing industry expectations. Pradeep Chandel emphasised skill development and stronger industry participation in preparing young people for employment.
Atul Upadhyay discussed the importance of service standards, operational knowledge and practical exposure in hotel management. Dr. Sudhir Andrews focused on the role of education in developing confident, competent and adaptable hospitality professionals. Sanjay Kaushik highlighted the sector's business potential and the importance of professional management and a skilled workforce in supporting sustainable growth. Abdul Aziz of Tourism, Cultural and Education Section from Embassy of Uzbekistan talked about International tourism and its promotion worldwide.
Throughout the programme, speakers emphasised the expanding hospitality market, the demand for trained manpower and the need for continuous learning. The discussions encouraged students to strengthen both their technical abilities and interpersonal skills to prepare for careers across hotels, travel, tourism and allied services.
The celebration reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to connecting classroom education with industry experience and preparing the next generation of hospitality and tourism professionals.
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