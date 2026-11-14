New Memoir 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' Launches On Amazon, Chronicling One Woman's Journey Through Tragedy And Recovery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houston, Texas, November 13, 2026 - Losing family is always a struggle, but what happens when that loss is the result of horrific violence? For Jennifer Gaydos-Stephan, this question is not hypothetical. It is a reality she has lived with since the murder of her mother and the death of her stepfather in a murder-suicide on New Year's Day 2020.
Now, Stephan is sharing her deeply personal and unfiltered story in her newly released memoir, Tomorrow Is Not Promised. Available online on Amazon, the book chronicles the immediate aftermath of that devastating night and the profound ways it changed the course of Stephan's life, family, career, and understanding of healing.
"The day I received the call that my mother and stepfather were gone is one I'll never forget," said Stephan. "The 'me' that had existed before then disappeared, replaced with someone who felt like the world was crumbling underneath their feet. I needed to move fast before I let myself become consumed with despair."
Stephan, the current Director of National Business Development for the J. Flowers Health Institute in Houston, has devoted more than 20 years of her career to psychiatric nursing and addiction treatment, advocating for expanded access to mental health resources and working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. Following her family's tragedy, that professional mission became deeply personal as she confronted generational trauma and navigated her own path toward healing.
"So much of my life has been about guiding others towards recovery, but when I was suddenly the one drowning, I wasn't sure what to do with myself," Stephan said. "It revealed to me that I still had so much to learn about trauma recovery, and I decided right then that if I couldn't bring my family back, I was going to do the next best thing: help prevent others from experiencing what I had."
Stephan describes Tomorrow Is Not Promised as the culmination of what she has learned throughout the six years since her family's tragedy, from seemingly insurmountable lows and the first difficult steps toward healing to reconnecting with her heart and family and becoming a national advocate for treatment reform that sees patients as people, not simply as sources of revenue.
The memoir also gives a voice to Stephan's children, dedicating chapters to the mental health challenges experienced by today's youth and exploring how families and communities can become more mindful of the people who may be struggling in silence.
Stephan added. "I'm incredibly proud of my journey, and I hope those who join me can learn a little about themselves too."
Now, Stephan is sharing her deeply personal and unfiltered story in her newly released memoir, Tomorrow Is Not Promised. Available online on Amazon, the book chronicles the immediate aftermath of that devastating night and the profound ways it changed the course of Stephan's life, family, career, and understanding of healing.
"The day I received the call that my mother and stepfather were gone is one I'll never forget," said Stephan. "The 'me' that had existed before then disappeared, replaced with someone who felt like the world was crumbling underneath their feet. I needed to move fast before I let myself become consumed with despair."
Stephan, the current Director of National Business Development for the J. Flowers Health Institute in Houston, has devoted more than 20 years of her career to psychiatric nursing and addiction treatment, advocating for expanded access to mental health resources and working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. Following her family's tragedy, that professional mission became deeply personal as she confronted generational trauma and navigated her own path toward healing.
"So much of my life has been about guiding others towards recovery, but when I was suddenly the one drowning, I wasn't sure what to do with myself," Stephan said. "It revealed to me that I still had so much to learn about trauma recovery, and I decided right then that if I couldn't bring my family back, I was going to do the next best thing: help prevent others from experiencing what I had."
Stephan describes Tomorrow Is Not Promised as the culmination of what she has learned throughout the six years since her family's tragedy, from seemingly insurmountable lows and the first difficult steps toward healing to reconnecting with her heart and family and becoming a national advocate for treatment reform that sees patients as people, not simply as sources of revenue.
The memoir also gives a voice to Stephan's children, dedicating chapters to the mental health challenges experienced by today's youth and exploring how families and communities can become more mindful of the people who may be struggling in silence.
Stephan added. "I'm incredibly proud of my journey, and I hope those who join me can learn a little about themselves too."
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