CE Shreekant Patil Honored With SPSC UK Silver Medal For Two Years Of Sustainability Leadership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CE Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik (India) with 100% exports to Europe, has been honored with The Annual Appreciation Silver Medal and a Certificate of Appreciation by The SPSC Ambassador (UK) network. The recognition marks the successful completion of two impactful years as an official SPSC Ambassador, celebrating his dedication, enthusiasm, and empathy in championing Sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The certificate and silver medal (Medal No: RASLI034539), issued on November 12, 2026, are supported by international sustainability bodies including Celeste, ISO 20400 Plus, and The Sustainability Certification Services DK.
CE Shreekant Patil is a Chartered Engineer with DGFT, a Valuer, and a distinguished industrial expert with over 32 years of experience who has held leadership, advisory, and expert roles across prestigious national and international platforms-including serving as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID & MSMECCII, Advisor to the United Marathi International Chamber and GIBF, Founder Member at FOEII University Delhi, Hon. Advisor at the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, former Senior Consultant at NP Council India (Ministry of Commerce & Industry), and Technical Committee Member/Resource Person at BIS India, AWS, and ISA. He is an official mentor across major government and global initiatives like BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, AICTE Vidyanjali, and EIT's MentorMe, alongside holding certifications as a LEAN and ZED consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, and European Commissions expert. Furthermore, he contributes globally as a Certified Master Trainer and Assessor for NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET), IFC-World Bank Group Certified Trainer, UGC Professor of Practice, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Khadi India Udyami Mitra, Council Member at the International Trade Council, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), authorized signatory at World Bank Group GLC-IFC, UNESCO IPL expert, UNFCCC Roster of Experts nominee, IPBES policy maker, UNESCO Chair GHE member, UN IGF Resource Person, and UN WEP signatory, while actively championing research and innovation as a fellow researcher, author, and Hon. Ambassador for I-STEM & ANRF.
Driving Impact Across United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
As a globally recognized sustainability champion, Shreekant Patil's extensive leadership across these international institutions, government frameworks, and industry bodies deeply aligns with several key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:
. SDG 4: Quality Education & Skill Development: Leveraging his roles as a Certified Master Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET), IFC-World Bank Group Certified Trainer, Professor of Practice (PoP) at UGC, and Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE's Vidyanjali Programme, he drives academic capacity building, research, and technical skill development.
. SDG 5: Gender Equality & Women Empowerment: As an official signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and through his mentoring roles across national and global platforms, he actively champions women entrepreneurs and inclusive workforce frameworks.
. SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth: Through his leadership across NIMA Startup Hub, MACCIA, MSMECCII, IBSEA, GIBF, and as an Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, he empowers MSMEs and startups, facilitating economic growth, job creation, and robust supply chain development.
. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure: Utilizing his expertise as a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Technical Committee Member, Chartered Engineer with DGFT, and certified expert in LEAN manufacturing and ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect), he fosters industrial innovation, quality compliance, and world-class manufacturing standards.
. SDG 13: Climate Action & SDG 15: Life on Land: As a Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG (SPSC-UK), an expert and policymaker at IPBES, a roster nominee at UNFCCC, and an IPL expert at UNESCO, he contributes actively to global climate action, biodiversity frameworks, and environmental protection.
. SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals: Through his extensive global network-including his roles as a Council Member at the International Trade Council, Hon. Advisor to the Poland-India Chamber, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), authorized signatory at World Bank Group's GLC-IFC, and resource person for the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF)-he builds powerful international bridges for innovation and trade.
Reflecting on the recognition, CE Shreekant Patil stated:
"Promoting sustainable business practices, resource efficiency, and climate consciousness has always been at the core of my journey as an engineer and mentor. Receiving this recognition from SPSC UK reinforces my lifelong mission to foster research, innovation, and self-employment while embedding UN Sustainable Development Goals into local industries to help build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat."
His overarching mission is to promote research, innovation, and development at academic and self-employment levels by fostering startups, empowering entrepreneurs and women, supporting government schemes and funding, building global exporters and supply chains, and driving capacity building through ZED, Lean, BIS-ISI standards, and Chartered Engineer certifications-making a vital contribution toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
CE Shreekant Patil is a Chartered Engineer with DGFT, a Valuer, and a distinguished industrial expert with over 32 years of experience who has held leadership, advisory, and expert roles across prestigious national and international platforms-including serving as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID & MSMECCII, Advisor to the United Marathi International Chamber and GIBF, Founder Member at FOEII University Delhi, Hon. Advisor at the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, former Senior Consultant at NP Council India (Ministry of Commerce & Industry), and Technical Committee Member/Resource Person at BIS India, AWS, and ISA. He is an official mentor across major government and global initiatives like BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, AICTE Vidyanjali, and EIT's MentorMe, alongside holding certifications as a LEAN and ZED consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, and European Commissions expert. Furthermore, he contributes globally as a Certified Master Trainer and Assessor for NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET), IFC-World Bank Group Certified Trainer, UGC Professor of Practice, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Khadi India Udyami Mitra, Council Member at the International Trade Council, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), authorized signatory at World Bank Group GLC-IFC, UNESCO IPL expert, UNFCCC Roster of Experts nominee, IPBES policy maker, UNESCO Chair GHE member, UN IGF Resource Person, and UN WEP signatory, while actively championing research and innovation as a fellow researcher, author, and Hon. Ambassador for I-STEM & ANRF.
Driving Impact Across United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
As a globally recognized sustainability champion, Shreekant Patil's extensive leadership across these international institutions, government frameworks, and industry bodies deeply aligns with several key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:
. SDG 4: Quality Education & Skill Development: Leveraging his roles as a Certified Master Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET), IFC-World Bank Group Certified Trainer, Professor of Practice (PoP) at UGC, and Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE's Vidyanjali Programme, he drives academic capacity building, research, and technical skill development.
. SDG 5: Gender Equality & Women Empowerment: As an official signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and through his mentoring roles across national and global platforms, he actively champions women entrepreneurs and inclusive workforce frameworks.
. SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth: Through his leadership across NIMA Startup Hub, MACCIA, MSMECCII, IBSEA, GIBF, and as an Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, he empowers MSMEs and startups, facilitating economic growth, job creation, and robust supply chain development.
. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure: Utilizing his expertise as a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Technical Committee Member, Chartered Engineer with DGFT, and certified expert in LEAN manufacturing and ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect), he fosters industrial innovation, quality compliance, and world-class manufacturing standards.
. SDG 13: Climate Action & SDG 15: Life on Land: As a Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG (SPSC-UK), an expert and policymaker at IPBES, a roster nominee at UNFCCC, and an IPL expert at UNESCO, he contributes actively to global climate action, biodiversity frameworks, and environmental protection.
. SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals: Through his extensive global network-including his roles as a Council Member at the International Trade Council, Hon. Advisor to the Poland-India Chamber, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), authorized signatory at World Bank Group's GLC-IFC, and resource person for the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF)-he builds powerful international bridges for innovation and trade.
Reflecting on the recognition, CE Shreekant Patil stated:
"Promoting sustainable business practices, resource efficiency, and climate consciousness has always been at the core of my journey as an engineer and mentor. Receiving this recognition from SPSC UK reinforces my lifelong mission to foster research, innovation, and self-employment while embedding UN Sustainable Development Goals into local industries to help build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat."
His overarching mission is to promote research, innovation, and development at academic and self-employment levels by fostering startups, empowering entrepreneurs and women, supporting government schemes and funding, building global exporters and supply chains, and driving capacity building through ZED, Lean, BIS-ISI standards, and Chartered Engineer certifications-making a vital contribution toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
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