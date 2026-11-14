Innovative SWH-701 Reel-Type High-Pressure Washer Officially Launches To Transform Industrial Cleaning

Recently, the SWH-701 trolley reel-type high-pressure washer was officially launched, targeting small and medium-sized commercial and heavy-duty household cleaning scenarios, providing an efficient solution for outdoor cleaning operations.

TheSWH-701 trolley reel-type high-pressure washer features a red and black color-blocked trolley-style structure, equipped with four sets of wear-resistant rubber wheels, making it flexible and labor-saving to move around. The machine integrates a single high-pressure hose reel, allowing the hose to be directly wound up, avoiding tangles and knots, ensuring neat storage and making handling and storage more convenient. Equipped with a high-performance pump head and pressure gauge, it provides stable pressure output, meeting various needs such as car washing, yard cleaning, and exterior wall and ground stain removal.

The SWH-701 trolley reel-type high-pressure washer comes fully equipped, including a high-pressure hose, spray gun, water inlet assembly, foam pot, and a complete set of operating accessories, ready to use out of the box, saving the hassle of purchasing additional parts. The robust frame structure can adapt to relatively complex environments such as construction sites and shops.

This model supports standard voltage specifications, and the factory can provide customized adjustments according to the needs of overseas customer markets. Balancing performance with portability and storage, it is highly adaptable to both wholesalers and end-users, making it a highly competitive cleaning equipment choice in overseas markets.

About Us

About us, manufacturer,Chinese factory,Taizhou Shiwo Electric & Machinery Co,. Ltd who needs wholesalers,is a big enterprise with industry and trade integration, which is specializing in manufacturing and exporting of various kinds of welding machines, high pressure washers, foam machines, cleaning machines and the spare parts. The headquarter is located at Taizhou city, Zhejiang province, South of China. With modern factories covering an area of 10,000 square meters, with more than 200 experienced workers. Besides, we have more than 15 years of experience in supplying chain management of OEM & ODM products. Rich experience helps us to constantly develop new products to meet the ever-changing market needs and customer requirement. All of our products are greatly appreciated in Southeast Asia, ‌Europe‌, and South American markets