Hongbai New Materials Won The Title Of“Excellent Defending Unit” In“Zhuwang-2026′′ Jiangxi Provincial Industrial Cybersecurity Live-Net Emergency Drill

MENAFN - GetNews) Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province, China-November 13, 2026

Recently, the on-site summary meeting of“Zhuwang-2026′′ Jiangxi Provincial Industrial Cybersecurity Live-Net Emergency Drill was held. The meeting commended outstanding attack/defense units and organizing units that performed well during the drill. Jiangxi Hongbai New Materials Co., Ltd. won the honor of“Excellent Defending Unit”. As part of the defense cohort alongside major manufacturing enterprises across Jiangxi, the company showcased its practical industrial cybersecurity defense capacity.

The drill, hosted by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Jiangxi Province, was carried out from mid-July to the end of August 2026. It covered 500 enterprises at Level L6 and above in manufacturing digital transformation across the province. Taking enterprises' network information assets exposed on the Internet as the entry point, the drill simulated security incidents via live-network penetration testing technology and introduced AI-assisted attack scenarios, so as to conduct a full-scale, real-combat inspection of the cybersecurity protection capabilities of participating enterprises.

During the drill, Hongbai New Materials attached great importance to the event and responded promptly. Led by the information and cybersecurity team, the company coordinated with production, operation & maintenance, safety and environmental protection and other relevant departments to conduct defense work in strict accordance with the response workflow of“rapid reporting, precise remediation, offline isolation, traceability and blocking, verification and recovery”. Faced with live-network attacks and AI-assisted penetration scenarios, the company's defense team closely monitored asset exposure surfaces, alarm logs and boundary access points, achieving early risk detection, rapid vulnerability remediation and verifiable closed-loop management. The team successfully completed all tasks including asset inventory, threat monitoring, emergency blocking, rectification and hardening, and was ultimately awarded the title of“Excellent Defending Unit”.

As a high-tech enterprise in the field of silicon-based new materials, Hongbai New Materials has always regarded cybersecurity as a fundamental project for the digital transformation of manufacturing. In recent years, the company has continuously promoted the construction of digital projects including intelligent infrastructure, intelligent logistics and asset management systems, and boosted the deep integration of new-generation information technology and manufacturing technology. Meanwhile, it has strengthened the network and data security protection system, implemented mechanisms for asset classification and grading, boundary protection, access control, log audit and emergency drills. The company coordinates“business launch” and“security underpinning”, safeguarding the smooth launch of business while maintaining the security bottom line.

This award fully recognizes Hongbai New Materials' cybersecurity system development and emergency response capabilities in real combat scenarios. Taking this opportunity, Hongbai New Materials will adhere to the principle of integrated planning, construction and operation for cybersecurity and digital transformation. It will continue to improve the closed-loop mechanism of“monitoring – early warning – response – review – hardening”, translate drill experience into daily protection capabilities, and further enhance the security assurance of industrial control systems, production data and internet-facing assets. The company will actively participate in the development of the provincial cybersecurity guarantee system for the industrial sector, and contribute Hongbai's strength to the digital and intelligent transformation of manufacturing industry as well as national cyberspace security.

About us

Jiangxi Hungpai New Materials Co., Ltd. was established in 2005. The company is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of new silicon-based materials such as functional silanes and nano-silicon materials. One of the leading industrial scale enterprises. The products are widely used in automobiles, rubber products, construction, medicine and medical treatment and other industries, and are specialized and special new enterprises, high-tech enterprises, and manufacturing single champion demonstration enterprises in Jiangxi Province. The registered capital of the company is NT$1.5 billion. The headquarter is located in Jingdezhen, the Millennium Porcelain Capital.