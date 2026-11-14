New Industrial Design Process Enhances Variable Air Volume Controller Performance

Variable air volume controller plays an important role in the industrial field. It accurately controls the air volume by detecting the gas flow speed on the chip, providing stable and reliable environmental gas flow for industrial production. The industrial design process behind this has experienced many links such as appearance design, structural design, prototype design and verification, and mass production, and finally achieved the perfect combination of technology, function and appearance. Next, we will take you deeper into the industrial design process of VAV controllers.

Part One: Appearance design

The design goal of VAV controller is to make it modern, beautiful and easy to operate. According to the use needs of industrial scenes, the designer combines the appearance design with the functional requirements, using engineering plastics and metal materials, through streamlined design and simple button layout, to create a delicate and simple appearance of the controller enclosure. At the same time, in order to improve the operating comfort, the shell surface has been ergonomic design and non-slip treatment to ensure stable use in the working environment.

Part Two:Structural design

Structure design is the basis to ensure the stable operation of VAV controller. The designers carefully designed the internal structure of the controller, which was modeled in three dimensions using pro-e software to ensure that the size and position of each component matched accurately. In addition, in the structural design stage, it is also necessary to consider the functions of heat dissipation, dustproof, waterproof and so on, and adopt a modular design for later maintenance and upgrading.

Part Three: Prototype design and verification

After the structural design is completed, it is necessary to make a prototype for verification. Through rapid prototyping technology, the structural design is transformed into a prototype for functional verification and reliability testing. After improving the problems found in the design, the prototype is verified again until all functions and performance perfectly meet the design requirements. Only the prototype that has passed the verification can enter the mass production stage.

Part Four: Mass production

After several iterations of appearance design, structural design and prototype verification, the VAV controller officially entered mass production. In the production process, the selection of materials, the processing of parts, the assembly process, the inspection of finished products and other aspects need to be strictly checked. At the same time, the production needs to be managed in accordance with the ISO quality management system to ensure that the product quality meets the standard requirements.

About Us

LJ Product Solutions Co., Limited

Was founded in 1997. It is a powerful platform enterprise for innovative design and production integration. It has won the honor of being a national high-tech enterprise and a Shenzhen high-tech enterprise. It has fully passed the certification of the national intellectual property implementation system.