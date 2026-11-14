County Roofing Highlights Nearly 40 Years Serving Hicksville

MENAFN - GetNews)""On a tight Hicksville lot, where everything goes is a real question, and it's one you answer before the crew shows up. A contractor who hasn't looked at the access is a contractor who loses half a day to it, and that half day comes out of your schedule rather than theirs.""County Roofing, founded in 1987, marks nearly four decades in Hicksville, where tighter lots shape how residential jobs run and the commercial base spans storefronts, big-box retail, and light industrial.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - November 13, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Hicksville.

The company has served the community across most of its history, working on the postwar homes that make up its residential streets alongside the downtown storefronts, the retail along Broadway and Old Country Road, and the light industrial and flex buildings around West John Street.

Hicksville presents a constraint that most central Nassau communities do not. The hamlet is denser than the towns around it, with narrower lots, shorter driveways, and houses that sit closer together. On a roofing project that affects where a dumpster can go, how materials reach the roof, and how debris gets contained.

The company describes it as a planning problem rather than a technical one, and one that gets resolved during the estimate rather than on the first morning of work.

"On a tight Hicksville lot, where everything goes is a real question, and it's one you answer before the crew shows up," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "A contractor who hasn't looked at the access is a contractor who loses half a day to it, and that half day comes out of your schedule rather than theirs."

The residential pattern otherwise resembles its neighbors. Much of the housing went up in a compressed postwar window, so roofs reach the end of their service life on a shared schedule and whole streets tend to need replacement around the same time. Many of those homes have also gained dormers or rear extensions over the decades, and the junctions where those meet the original roof account for most local leaks.

The commercial side covers unusually broad ground for a hamlet of its size. The downtown storefronts sit close together with limited access and almost no staging room. The retail corridors carry large sun-exposed roofs where reflectivity and drainage dominate. The flex and industrial buildings carry substantial rooftop equipment and regular service traffic. Each requires a different approach, and a contractor experienced in one tends to handle the others the same way.

Roof work in Hicksville permits through the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department, as the hamlet is unincorporated rather than an incorporated village.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing in EPDM, TPO, and modified bitumen, plus gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Hicksville services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. More information is available at