China continues to lead the global flight case market thanks to its advanced supply chain, manufacturing expertise, and strong export capacity. Flight cases are essential for safely transporting delicate equipment, ranging from musical instruments to medical devices. For buyers worldwide, finding the right manufacturer is critical. Here is a ranking of the Top 10 Flight Case Manufacturers in China, highlighting their specialties and strengths.

1. Lucky Case – Leading Flight Case Manufacturer in China

Year Established: 2008 Location: Foshan, Guangdong Province

Introduction: Lucky Case stands out as the top flight case manufacturer in China, with over 16 years of experience in producing premium aluminum and custom protective cases. The company has built a reputation for combining durability, innovation, and design flexibility, serving industries such as music, audiovisual, beauty, medical, and industrial tools.

One of Lucky Case's strongest advantages is its customization expertise. The in-house R&D team provides OEM and ODM services, tailoring foam inserts, branding, dimensions, and finishes to meet client requirements. By using high-grade aluminum profiles, reinforced corners, and secure locking systems, Lucky Case ensures its flight cases meet international quality standards.

The company has an extensive export network across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, supported by excellent logistics and after-sales service. Clients value Lucky Case for its ability to provide protective solutions that are both practical and stylish, making it a trusted partner for businesses and professionals worldwide.

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2. Rack in the Cases Limited

Year Established: 2001 Location: Guangzhou, Guangdong Province

Introduction: Rack in the Cases Limited (RK) is a well-established manufacturer specializing in flight cases for stage, audiovisual, and music equipment. The company is known for providing durable cases at competitive prices, with a wide range of ready-made and custom options. RK serves global markets and is a popular choice for professionals in the entertainment industry.

3. BeetleCase

Year Established: 2007 Location: Dongguan, Guangdong Province

Introduction: BeetleCase focuses on the design and manufacture of professional flight cases for music, broadcasting, and industrial use. With a strong emphasis on innovation and precision, the company offers customized solutions with foam inserts and durable aluminum frames. BeetleCase exports worldwide and is trusted for its consistent quality.

4. Ningbo Uworthy Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Year Established: / Location: Ningbo, Zhejiang Province

Introduction: Ningbo Uworthy is a diversified manufacturer producing aluminum cases, flight cases, and electronic protective cases. Their products are widely used in tool storage, medical equipment, and electronics. The company is valued for its bulk production capacity and cost-effective solutions, catering to both domestic and overseas markets.

5. LM Cases

Year Established: 2005 Location: Shenzhen, Guangdong Province

Introduction: LM Cases specializes in custom flight cases for audiovisual, broadcasting, and entertainment industries. The company is known for precise craftsmanship and protective foam designs that ensure sensitive equipment remains safe during transport. LM Cases works with international clients and maintains a strong reputation for quality and reliability.

6. MSA Case

Year Established: 2004 Location: Foshan, Guangdong Province

Introduction: MSA Case manufactures a wide variety of aluminum and flight cases for tools, musical instruments, and professional equipment. With more than 20 years of experience, the company offers durable and lightweight solutions that are popular among global buyers. Their OEM and ODM capabilities make them a flexible supplier for different industries.

7. HQC Aluminum Case Co., Ltd.

Year Established: 2006 Location: Jiangsu, China

Introduction: HQC Aluminum Case Co., Ltd. focuses on producing custom aluminum and flight cases for industrial, medical, and commercial applications. Known for high-quality standards and strong engineering support, HQC offers OEM solutions that meet international requirements. Their cases are widely exported to Europe and North America.

8. Cases By Source

Year Established: 1985 Location: Headquarters in the USA with China manufacturing facilities

Introduction: Cases By Source operates with global reach, offering custom protective cases and flight cases for industrial and military applications. The company leverages its Chinese production facilities for efficiency while maintaining strict international quality standards. It is a reliable choice for buyers seeking high-end protective solutions.

9. SX Flight Case Factory

Year Established: 2004 Location: Guangzhou, Guangdong Province

Introduction: SX Company established in 2004, concentrate on offering the custom flight case and power distribution box business with cable assemblies to a range of stage related equipment till now. The factory take over 2000 square meters places in Panyu district Guangzhou city, and have 2 different workshops for different products, one for flight case and hardware, another for power distribution box and related items, with 11-50 experience workers, include the QC persons, designers and international sales executives.

10. Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Year Established: 2013 Location: Suzhou, Chna

Introduction: Suzhou Ecod is a precision manufacturing company specializing in aluminum and flight cases with tight tolerances and premium finishes. Their products serve high-end industries such as electronics, medical equipment, and tools. Ecod emphasizes quality engineering and exports worldwide, making it a preferred partner for demanding clients.

Conclusion

China's flight case industry is home to many manufacturers offering a mix of customization, durability, and competitive pricing. While each company on this list has proven capabilities, Lucky Case remains the standout choice thanks to its balance of innovation, quality, and strong international presence. For businesses seeking a reliable partner in flight case production, Lucky Case leads the market in 2025.

About Us

Manufacturing aluminum cases in Foshan since 2008, Lucky Case is a professional manufacturer and exporter of custom aluminum cases and flight cases based in Guangdong, China. With 15+ years of experience, we specialize in the research, development, production, sales, and export of aluminum cases and flight cases, serving 100+ countries worldwide.