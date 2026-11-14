Analyzing 10 Components In One Injection: Gas Chromatographic Analysis Of Multiple Components In The Guaiacol Hydrodeoxygenation Reaction System
|Item
|Parameters
|Chromatographic column
|BH-624,60m×0.25mm×1.4μm
|Carrier gas
|Nitrogen, column pre-pressure 150kPa (constant pressure mode)
|inlet temperature
|250°C
|Injection mode
|Shunt intake, diversion ratio 50:1
|Column temperature program
|Maintain 50 °C for 2 minutes, raise to 230 °C at a rate of 5 °C/min, and maintain for 8 minutes
|Detector
|FID, temperature 300°C
|Detector gas
|Air,300mL/min Hydrogen,30mL/min Supplemental gas (nitrogen),25mL/min
3.1 Key Parameters: Constant Pressure Mode
During temperature programming, the constant pressure mode allows the linear velocity of the carrier gas to decrease as the temperature rises, which helps improve the resolution of high-boiling-point components in the high-temperature segment. A column head pressure of 150 kPa provides a suitable column flow rate for the 60 m long column.
3.2 Key Parameters: Temperature Programming
Starting at 50°C and holding for 2 min ensures that low-boiling-point components such as cyclohexane and benzene are fully retained and separated at low temperature;
A relatively gentle heating rate of 5°C/min facilitates good separation of components with close boiling points (such as methoxycyclohexane, cyclohexanol, anisole, and cyclohexanone) in the mid-temperature range;
Holding at 230°C for 8 min ensures that high-boiling-point components such as pentadecane are completely eluted, avoiding residual interference with subsequent analysis.
3.3 Key Parameters: Split Ratio
A relatively high split ratio (50:1) helps obtain sharp peak shapes and reduce the influence of solvent tailing, making it suitable for routine analysis of high-concentration reaction product samples.
3.4 Key Parameters: Detection Conditions
The FID uses a detector temperature of 300°C to ensure that all components (including high-boiling-point phenols) pass through the detector in the gaseous state, and a good gas ratio (air:hydrogen = 10:1) provides a stable response for the FID.
4 Calibration Curves and Separation Chromatograms of Each Component
To meet the requirements for accurate quantification, an external standard method was used to establish calibration working curves at six concentration gradients. Dichloromethane was selected as the solvent according to the actual sample conditions; it must be ensured that the solvent does not interfere with the peaks of the target components and is mutually soluble with each component. The prepared mixed standard solutions at each concentration gradient cover the expected concentration ranges of the components in typical actual samples. Linear fitting was performed with the peak area of each component as the abscissa and the concentration as the ordinate.
The experimental results show that the 10 target components all exhibit good linear relationships within the measured concentration ranges-with correlation coefficients R2 all greater than 0.999, meeting the requirements for quantitative analysis. The calibration curve parameters of each component, in order of peak elution, are shown in Fig. 2 to 11 below.
Calibration curve of the first component, cyclohexane
Calibration curve of the second component of benzene
Component 3: Calibration curve of cyclohexene
Component 4: Calibration curve of methoxycyclohexane
Component 5: Calibration curve of cyclohexanol
Component 6: Calibration curve of benzyl ether
Component 7: Calibration curve of cyclohexanone
Calibration curve of the eighth component, 2-methoxycyclohexanone
Ninth component: Calibration curve of phenol
Component 10: Calibration curve of guaiacol
The calibration curve parameters for pentadecane as the internal standard are shown in Figure 12 below.
Calibration curve for pentadecane (internal standard).
Chromatograms of effective separation of each component are shown in Figure 13 below.
Chromatogram of component separation
5 Summary
This article establishes a GC-FID method based on the BH-624 column (60 m × 0.25 mm × 1.4 μm) for the simultaneous determination of 10 components in the guaiacol hydrodeoxygenation reaction system. The method employs a constant-pressure nitrogen mode (150 kPa), temperature programming, and split injection at 50:1, successfully resolving key difficult-to-separate pairs such as cyclohexane/benzene. The linear correlation coefficients R2 of the multi-point standard curves measured in practice are all greater than 0.999, meeting the actual analytical requirements of biomass catalytic conversion research.
This method can be used for:
. Catalyst screening: comparing the product distribution of guaiacol HDO reactions under different catalyst systems.
. Optimization of reaction conditions: investigating the effects of parameters such as temperature, pressure, and space velocity on product selectivity.
. Reaction pathway studies: inferring the reaction network and mechanism through quantitative analysis of changes in the content of each component.
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