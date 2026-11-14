CNC ELECTRIC Launches 16 New Products In October 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)In October 2026, CNC ELECTRIC launched 16 new products, further expanding its portfolio of electrical protection, power distribution, intelligent energy management, and EV charging solutions. The new lineup covers miniature circuit breakers, surge protection devices, voltage protectors, automatic transfer switches, smart energy meters, distribution enclosures, and EV charging equipment, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy applications.

1. Enhanced Circuit Protection

CNC ELECTRIC introduces two new miniature circuit breakers, YCB9-125R and YCB6-63S, alongside the upgraded RT18s low-voltage fuse.

The YCB9-125R supports rated currents of 80–125A and a 15kA breaking capacity, while the YCB6-63S covers 1–63A with a 3kA breaking capacity and B, C, and D tripping curves. The RT18s is available in 32A and 63A ratings, supporting 1P, 2P, and 3P configurations with 10×38mm cylindrical fuse links.

2. Integrated Surge and Voltage Protection

Four product series expand CNC ELECTRIC's protection portfolio: YCB9VS, YCS3N, YC7VAs, and YCS8N.

The YCB9VS combines Type 2 surge and overvoltage protection with a maximum discharge current of 15kA. The compact YCS3N integrates 1+NPE protection within an 18mm installation width and supports up to 40kA discharge current, with optional remote alarm functionality.

The YC7VAs provides overvoltage, undervoltage, and overcurrent protection, with optional energy metering and WiFi connectivity. For DC applications, the YCS8N offers T1+T2 and T2 protection options for DC600V, DC1000V, and DC1500V systems.

3. Smarter Power Transfer and Energy Management

The YCQVA-3, YCQ3F, YCQ1Bs, and YCPS3-100LW improve power transfer reliability and intelligent monitoring.

The YCQ3F PC-class automatic transfer switch supports millisecond-level transfer, rated currents up to 125A, and 2P, 3P, and 4P configurations. Optional generator and photovoltaic power transfer configurations are also available.

The YCQ1Bs CB-class automatic transfer switch supports 10–63A, automatic and manual operation, automatic return, and transfer times of no more than two seconds.

The YCQVA-3 combines adjustable source priority with voltage, temperature, and current protection. Meanwhile, the YCPS3-100LW smart three-phase energy meter and protector provides WiFi remote monitoring, adjustable protection settings, and fault records.

4. Practical Distribution Enclosures

The new YCX5 consumer box combines a flame-retardant ABS panel with a durable steel enclosure. Its push-to-open cover, corrosion-resistant construction, multiple size options, and surface or flush mounting support different installation requirements.

5. Expanded EV Charging Solutions

CNC ELECTRIC introduces four EV charging products: YCE1, YCE3, YCP1, and YCP2.

The YCE1 AC charger offers 7kW and 22kW versions with single-phase and three-phase options, Tuya WiFi connectivity, and IP55 protection. The YCE3 supports up to 22kW charging, featuring a 4.3-inch LED display, scheduled charging, WiFi connectivity, and RFID activation.

For portable charging, the YCP1 offers 16A and 32A options, a Type 2 connector, an IP66-rated control box, and six safety protection functions. The YCP2 provides 3.5kW and 7kW versions with adjustable charging current, WiFi connectivity, and real-time status display.

Specialized Product Platforms: CNC Power and CNC Energy

Beyond its core electrical product portfolio, CNC ELECTRIC operates two specialized product platforms to serve different power and energy applications.

CNC Power ( ) focuses on power transmission and distribution equipment, including low- and medium-voltage switchgear, switchgear components, power transformers, instrument transformers, and prefabricated substations and e-houses.

CNC Energy ( ) specializes in solar PV and new energy electrical solutions, including DC protection devices, PV combiner and distribution boxes, solar inverters, solar panels, PV cables and connectors, energy storage protection products, solar pump drives, and EV charging equipment.

About CNC ELECTRIC

Founded in 1988, CNC ELECTRIC is an integrated electrical solutions provider with capabilities in research and development, manufacturing, trade, and service. Its business covers low-voltage electrical products, power transmission and distribution equipment, and renewable energy solutions, serving distributors and customers in more than 130 countries. Guided by its mission, "Deliver Power for Better Life," CNC ELECTRIC is committed to providing reliable electrical solutions and building long-term partnerships with customers worldwide.